9 Golf Shots From the 2022 Season That Live In Our Heads Rent Free

It’s no secret that professional golfers are capable of hitting some mind-blowing shots. Every season you’ll tune into the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour and out of nowhere—boom! Whether it’s an impossible hole-out, an obscenely long drive, or a miraculous punch-out from deep in the trees, those shots are both shocking and entertaining every single time.

In 2022 there was no shortage of memorable shots. That’s why we rounded up some of the moments that we still replay in our minds to this day. From major championship-clinching approaches to short-game wizardry, here are nine golf shots from the past year that live in our heads rent free.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Fairway Bunker Shot on the 18th at The Country Club

This shot could have easily cost Matt Fitzpatrick his first major championship title but it did just the opposite. With a 9-iron, the Englishman escaped from one of The Country Club’s testy fairway bunkers masterfully. The shot was difficult on its own, but the tense situation further elevated it, as Fitzpatrick held a one-shot lead on the final hole of the U.S. Open. Later, he told the media that he had been specifically working on fairway bunker shots throughout the year, as they were a weakness in his game. That detail makes this highlight all the more impressive.

Scottie Scheffler’s Chip-In on the 3rd at Augusta

This is one of those chips that you could replay 100 times and be impressed every single watch. In the final round of the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler got off to a rocky start. He had dropped one shot in his opening two holes, while Cam Smith started birdie-birdie. Scheffler’s second shot on No. 3 missed the green and settled in what appeared to be jail. But Scheffler earned the green jacket for a reason. The line, the landing area, the spin control. The chip couldn’t have been more perfect, and that’s what it is widely remembered as the shot of the tournament.

Lydia Ko’s Par-Save at the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Lydia Ko had a stellar year in 2022, but this shot demonstrates her skill level more than any tournament-clinching moment. Standing in water up to her shins, Ko hit one of the most beautiful recovery shots of the year. Not only did she remain perfectly balanced standing almost knee-deep in a water hazard, but Ko choked down on the shift of her iron for clean contact, allowing her to save par effortlessly.

Hideki Matsuyama’s 3-Wood at Sony Open Playoff

Early in the 2022 season, Hideki Matsuyama had fans handing him shot-of-the-year honors with this striped 3-wood. In the midst of a sudden-death playoff against Russell Henley, Matsuyama hit an absolute rocket from 277 yards to just 3 feet for eagle. The best part? The Japanese pro was completely unaware of the insane result because the sun was in his eyes. Instead, the crowd roars were all eventual champion needed to hear.

Ashley Buhai Bunker Shot on 4th Playoff Hole of Women’s British

The sun was setting and the Scottish winds were getting chillier by the second on Sunday at the AIG Women’s British Open. Ashley Buhai and In Gee Chun were in their fourth sudden-death playoff hole at Muirfield when the South African produced some pure magic. From the far side of a treacherous O-shaped greenside bunker, Buhai nestled it up close to just over a foot from the hole. The perfectly judged long-range bunker shot helped Buhai clinch the Women’s British Open title after one of the most suspenseful playoffs of the season.

Rory McIlory and Collin Morikawa Hole Out Back-to-Back Bunker Shots

In a feel good moment of the year, a dream-like series of events occurred on Augusta’s 18th green. Rory McIlroy—who has yet to secure himself the green jacket—made patrons hop out of their chairs on Masters Sunday when he holed a bunker shot during his final hole of the tournament. The shot was incredible on its own, but what followed made it even better: McIlroy’s playing partner for the day, Collin Morikawa, made the exact same bunker shot. McIlroy’s reaction to Morikawa’s finishing birdie might have been better than his own.

Justin Thomas Drives Green in PGA Championship Playoff

Never bet against Justin Thomas in a playoff. His club twirl said it all: Thomas was locked-in, and after this nuked 3-wood to drive the 17th green at Southern Hills, Will Zalatoris unfortunately didn’t stand a chance.

Sam Ryder’s Hole In One at the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open

The greatest party in golf got its ultimate wish with Sam Ryder’s ace on the 16th hole at TPC Sawgrass. The shot needs no explanation. We’ve all seen the absolute pandemonium that erupts after Ryder’s ball disappears into the hole, but it was always be worth revisiting.

Cam Smith’s Road Hole Putt

This one wins for the gutsiest shot of the year. On the 17th hole at St. Andrews during the 150th anniversary of the British Open, Cam Smith pulled off a masterful putt from the fairway. With the infamous Road Hole bunker directly in his way, Smith chose to carefully putt around the danger, giving himself the perfect chance for par while trailing Rory McIlroy by one shot. The artful choice won him the championship, as he sunk the par save and went on to birdie the last, shooting a final-round 64.