A Trio of Very Underrated Pete Dye Designs

By Pete Dye's own admission, his personal favorite design was Casa de Campo’s Teeth of the Dog, which boasts seven holes practically submerged in the Carribbean Sea. Understandably, its siblings at the resort get overlooked. The 27-hole Dye Fore, a 10-minute shuttle ride from the resort, is the most underrated course in the Caribbean. Concocted by Dye in 2003, Dye Fore soars with several holes of the Marina nine doglegging around a boat-filled harbor, then peaking on the Chavon nine, which sports a fistful of holes draped atop 300-foot cliffs that peer down at the Chavon River. Both par 3s, the 3rd and 6th are unforgettable.