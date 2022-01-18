Aaron Beverly Earns Charlie Sifford Exemption to Genesis Invitational

Aaron Beverly will play in the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera after receiving the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption from tournament host Tiger Woods.

"Receiving the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and having the opportunity to play in The Genesis Invitational is a true honor and the opportunity of a lifetime,” Beverly said in a release. “This is the moment all my hard work and dedication has been preparing me for and I look forward to competing at Riviera."

The event is the week of Feb. 14-20 in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Since 2009, an exemption into the event at Riviera has been given to a golfer representing a minority background. It was renamed for Charlie Sifford in 2017. Sifford was the first African American player to compete on the PGA Tour.

Beverly won the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour’s 36-hole fall series finale at Wilshire Country Club by two shots. That capped a season when he contracted COVID-19 and lost 17 pounds during his recovery.

Beverly has played on the PGA Tour's Latinoamérica Tour, Canada's Makenzie Tour and the Golden State Tour.

He starred at Sacramento State before turning pro. Beverly redshirted after his freshman year after both his parents were diagnosed with cancer. He returned and was twice the Big Sky Player of the year.

"My father was not only my coach, but my best friend, mentor and biggest supporter,” Beverly said. “I know there would be no one more excited and proud of me than him. He'll be looking over me all week and smiling watching me play against the best players in the world.”

Previous exemption recipients include Vincent Johnson (2009), Joshua Wooding (2010), Joseph Bramlett (2011 & 2020), Andy Walker (2012), Jeremiah Wooding (2013), Harold Varner III (2014), Carlos Sainz, Jr. (2015), J.J. Spaun (2016), Kevin M. Hall (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Tim O’Neal (2019) and Willie Mack III (2021).