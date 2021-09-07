2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, including the Ryder Cup, every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.

Hideki Matsuyama will be the defending champion at the 2022 Masters, set for April 4-10 at Augusta National.

We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.

Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2022:

2022 majors schedule

The Masters: April 4-10 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

The PGA Championship: May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa Oklahoma

The US Open: June 13-19 at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

The Open Championship: July 11-17 at St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland

Here is the schedule, which features 45 events from September 2021 through August 2022.

The 2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete dates, winners and purses

Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse

Sept. 13-19, Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California

Sept. 20-26, Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin

Sept. 27- Oct. 3, Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Oct. 4-10 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 11-17, The CJ Cup at Summit, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 18-24, ZoZo Championship, Narashino Country Club*, Chiba Prefecture, Japan*

Oct. 25-31, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champion, Sheshan Golf Club*, Shanghai, China*

Oct. 25-31, Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Nov. 1-7, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Nov. 8-14, Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Nov. 15-21, The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia

Jan. 3-9, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Jan. 10-16, Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 17-23, The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Jan. 24-30 , Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California

Feb. 7-13, Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Feb. 14-20, The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Feb. 21-27, The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort and Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Feb. 28 to March 6, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Feb. 28 to March 6, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 7-13, The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 14-20, Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 21-27, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

March 21-27, Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort and Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

March 28 - April 3, Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 4-10, Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

April 11-17, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 18-24, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 25 to May 1, Mexico Championship, TBD, Mexico City, Mexico

May 2-8, Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland

May 9-15, AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 16-22, PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

May 23-29, Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30 to June 5, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 6-12, RBC Canadian Open, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 13-19, U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

June 20-26, Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 27 to July 3, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 4-10, Genesis Scottish Open, TBD, TBD

July 4-10, Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 11-17, The Open Championship, St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

July 11-17, Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

July 18-24, 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 25-31, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 1-7, Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug. 8-14, FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Aug. 15-21, BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Delaware

Aug. 22-28, Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

*To be determined