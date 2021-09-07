2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, including the Ryder Cup, every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.
We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.
Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2022:
2022 majors schedule
- The Masters: April 4-10 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
- The PGA Championship: May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa Oklahoma
- The US Open: June 13-19 at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
- The Open Championship: July 11-17 at St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland
Here is the schedule, which features 45 events from September 2021 through August 2022.
The 2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete dates, winners and purses
Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse
Sept. 13-19, Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California
Sept. 20-26, Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin
Sept. 27- Oct. 3, Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
Oct. 4-10 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 11-17, The CJ Cup at Summit, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 18-24, ZoZo Championship, Narashino Country Club*, Chiba Prefecture, Japan*
Oct. 25-31, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champion, Sheshan Golf Club*, Shanghai, China*
Oct. 25-31, Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
Nov. 1-7, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 8-14, Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Nov. 15-21, The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia
Jan. 3-9, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Jan. 10-16, Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 17-23, The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
Jan. 24-30 , Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California
Feb. 7-13, Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Feb. 14-20, The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Feb. 21-27, The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort and Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Feb. 28 to March 6, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
Feb. 28 to March 6, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 7-13, The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 14-20, Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
March 21-27, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
March 21-27, Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort and Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
March 28 - April 3, Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 4-10, Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
April 11-17, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 18-24, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
April 25 to May 1, Mexico Championship, TBD, Mexico City, Mexico
May 2-8, Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland
May 9-15, AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 16-22, PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
May 23-29, Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
May 30 to June 5, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
June 6-12, RBC Canadian Open, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
June 13-19, U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
June 20-26, Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
June 27 to July 3, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
July 4-10, Genesis Scottish Open, TBD, TBD
July 4-10, Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 11-17, The Open Championship, St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
July 11-17, Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
July 18-24, 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 25-31, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Aug. 1-7, Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
Aug. 8-14, FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Aug. 15-21, BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Delaware
Aug. 22-28, Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
*To be determined