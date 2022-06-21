At 28-1, This is the Bet to Make at the Travelers Championship

Previewing the best bets, fades and sleepers for this week's Travelers Championship for gambling and daily fantasy games.

The U.S. Open is in the rearview, and the Tour is set to swing through Cromwell, Connecticut, and the annual stop at TPC River Highlands. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to break it down from a betting and daily fantasy perspective. Who do our hosts like this week?

Travelers Championship Picks for Daily Fantasy

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Justin Thomas; Ritter: Rory McIlroy

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth; Ritter: Niemann, Seamus Power

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Davis Riley, Aaron Wise, Brian Harman; Ritter: Riley, Marc Lieshman

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Brendan Steele, Jhonny Vegas, CT Pan, Adam Long; Ritter: KH Lee, Vegas, Sahith Theegala, Nick Hardy

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Lucas Glover, Scott Piercy; Ritter: Piercy, Wyndham Clark, Kramer Hickok

Everyone agrees that Joaquin Niemann, at $9,600 on Draftkings and 28-1 in the Sportsbook, is their favorite bet of the week.

Picks to Win Travelers

Here are our hosts' straight-ticket bets, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Jordan Spieth (22-1), Joaquin Niemann (28-1), Davis Riley (33-1), Brendan Steele (55-1), Adam Long (125-1), Jhonny Vegas (125-1)

Ritter: Joaquin Niemann (28-1), Davis Riley (33-1), Marc Lieshman (45-1) KH Lee Top 10 (7.5-1), Wyndham Clark Top 10 (13-1)

Picks to Win Travelers for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Joaquin Niemann

Scott Jenstad: Jordan Spieth

Jeff Erickson: Joaquin Niemann

Watch the video of the episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.