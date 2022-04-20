Skip to main content

Augusta National Women's Amateur champ Anna Davis, 16, to Play in LPGA Event

The high school sophomore accepted a sponsor's invite to the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship, a new event to be held April 28-May 1.
Anna Davis holds the winner's trophy from the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Anna Davis will make an LPGA Tour start as a 16-year-old.

Anna Davis, the 16-year-old winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month, will play an LPGA event in her native California.

The high school sophomore accepted a sponsor's exemption into the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America, a new event on the LPGA schedule held April 28-May 1 at Palos Verdes Estates, California, outside Los Angeles.

Davis came from two shots behind in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club to win the third annual women's event, shooting 69 to finish at 1 under par, the only competitor in red figures. 

An American Junior Golf Association All-American and a member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup Team, Davis also had a seven-stroke win in the 2021 Girls Junior PGA Championship. 

Davis joins Wake Forest junior Rachel Kuehn, winner of the 2022 Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge at Palos Verdes Golf Club in March, as sponsor exemptions. They will join a field that features nine of the world’s top-10 players in what is the second of back-to-back weeks of LPGA Tour play in Los Angeles. 

