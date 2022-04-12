Course History Is a Great Way to Bet RBC Heritage, But Watch Out For Players With Post-Masters Momentum

In a new Gaming Golf Podcast, recapping the Masters and diving into the RBC Heritage, where course history is a great predictor, but several players roll in feeling good after Augusta.

The RBC Heritage is the traditional mellow, post-Masters event on the PGA schedule, but this week it's attracted a strong field that should add some buzz -- and action among fantasy players and golf gamblers.

RBC Heritage Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

In a new episode of Gaming Golf, our hosts break it down. Among the top tier of players in daily fantasy, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy gamer Scott Jenstad likes Collin Morikawa, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter would make Dustin Johnson his top pick from the highest-priced players. But both Jenstad agree that the $9,000-$9,900 price range is packed with players to anchor a lineup. Jenstad likes Matt Fitzpatrick and Daniel Berger. Ritter leans Shane Lowry, Joaquin Niemann and Sungjae Im, each of whom should feel good about how they performed in Augusta and could ride that positive momentum into Harbour Town.

Moving down the board, Jenstad eyes Maverick McNealy and Adam Hadwin. Ritter chooses Corey Conners. And for sleepers, Jenstad is on Lanto Griffin and Nate Lashley, while Ritter likes Takumi Kanaya and Davis Riley.

RBC Heritage Best Bets for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only choose the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks for this format:



Jeff Ritter: Sungjae Im

Scott Jenstad: Matt Fitzpatrick

Jeff Erickson: Tyrrell Hatton

Hit the play button above to watch the video episode, and listen to the audio version below. Look for more Gaming Golf episodes coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.