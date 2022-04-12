Skip to main content

Course History Is a Great Way to Bet RBC Heritage, But Watch Out For Players With Post-Masters Momentum

In a new Gaming Golf Podcast, recapping the Masters and diving into the RBC Heritage, where course history is a great predictor, but several players roll in feeling good after Augusta.

The RBC Heritage is the traditional mellow, post-Masters event on the PGA schedule, but this week it's attracted a strong field that should add some buzz -- and action among fantasy players and golf gamblers.

RBC Heritage Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

In a new episode of Gaming Golf, our hosts break it down. Among the top tier of players in daily fantasy, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy gamer Scott Jenstad likes Collin Morikawa, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter would make Dustin Johnson his top pick from the highest-priced players. But both Jenstad agree that the $9,000-$9,900 price range is packed with players to anchor a lineup. Jenstad likes Matt Fitzpatrick and Daniel Berger. Ritter leans Shane Lowry, Joaquin Niemann and Sungjae Im, each of whom should feel good about how they performed in Augusta and could ride that positive momentum into Harbour Town.

Moving down the board, Jenstad eyes Maverick McNealy and Adam Hadwin. Ritter chooses Corey Conners. And for sleepers, Jenstad is on Lanto Griffin and Nate Lashley, while Ritter likes Takumi Kanaya and Davis Riley.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

RBC Heritage Best Bets for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only choose the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks for this format:

Jeff Ritter: Sungjae Im
Scott Jenstad: Matt Fitzpatrick
Jeff Erickson: Tyrrell Hatton

Hit the play button above to watch the video episode, and listen to the audio version below. Look for more Gaming Golf episodes coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

Tags
terms:
RBC Heritage sleepersRBC Heritage Best Bets2022 RBC Heritage

Gaming-Golf-RBC
News

Course History Is a Great Way to Bet RBC Heritage, But Watch Out For Players With Post-Masters Momentum

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad23 seconds ago
The clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club.
News

Media Buffet: From Drones to Sir Nick, CBS Covered Masters with Style and Sensibility

By John Hawkins57 minutes ago
Tiger Woods acknowledges the patrons on Sunday at the 18th at the 2022 Masters.
News

The Masters' Final Round Was Most-Watched Golf Telecast in 3 Years

By John Schwarb4 hours ago
Morikawa
Gambling

2022 RBC Heritage: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Harbour Town Golf Links

By Daniel Wooters6 hours ago
Stewart Cink wins 2021 RBC Heritage
News

2022 RBC Heritage: Purse, Payouts, Full Field

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
TLAP
News

Thad Layton Preserves Arnold Palmer Design Legacy, Establishes Own Name

By Tony Dear21 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 16th hole at the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 Masters Moments: Writers Share Memories From Week at Augusta National

By Morning Read Staff21 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler holds the Masters trophy after winning on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
News

With All the Answers to Masters Sunday, Scottie Scheffler Aces his Major Test

By Michael RosenbergApr 11, 2022
Live-From-Augusta-Podcast
News

Listen: Where Does Rory's Final Round Rank Among Major-Championship Undercards?

By Jeff Ritter and Frank BassettApr 11, 2022