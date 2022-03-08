Skip to main content

Best Bets, Sleepers at Hard-to-Predict Players Championship

The Players Championship is often filled with surprises, but here are some smart picks, plus a few under-the-radar ideas for your betting sheet.

The Players Championship is here, and TPC Sawgrass' unmistakable quirks, charms and hazards makes the week a fun event for fans, and a tough one to predict for bettors. Last year, the event produced a strong tee-to-green winner in Justin Thomas, and a 40-something runner-up chasing one last run at glory in Lee Westwood. This event is littered with superstar winners and complete surprises, and the weather forecast looks dicey this week, making this event event tougher to predict.

But smart bets will be rewarded. Here are the hosts' picks for daily fantasy golf lineups:

Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad likes Collin Morikawa from the top tier of players, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter wonders if Rory McIlroy might be close to putting it all together just in time for Augusta. One tier down, Jenstad is on Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger and Matt Fitzpatrick. Ritter also likes Matsuyama, as well as Adam Scott, Sam Burns and Corey Conners. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson adds that he believes Tyrrell Hatton is underpriced.

For sleepers, Jenstad is watching Keegan Bradley and Mito Pereira. Ritter likes Lucas Herbert and for a mandatory 40-something long shot, Matt Kuchar.

Expert Picks to Win Players Championship for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only bet the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Collin Morikawa
Scott Jenstad: Hideki Matsuyama
Jeff Erickson: Billy Horschel

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of the Gaming Golf Podcasting coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

  




