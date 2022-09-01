Betting Odds for LIV Golf Boston: Cam Smith Favored Over Dustin Johnson
LIV Golf's marquee new signee is the bettors' favorite to win in his LIV Golf debut.
This week in Boston, World No. 2 Cam Smith will make his debut on the LIV Golf circuit, and he's been installed as the betting favorite, with his odds to win currently at 5.5/1 in the SI Sportsbook.
Harold Varner is playing in his first LIV event this week, and he's at 25/1, the same odds as Sergio Garcia and Matthew Wolff.
Phil Mickelson may be one of LIV original marquee additions, but he has not played well so far on the LIV circuit. He's 125/1 to win this week.
Complete Betting Odds for LIV Golf Boston
Here are the latest betting odds for the LIV Golf Boston field, with odds from the SI Sportsbook.
Cameron Smith +550
Dustin Johnson +600
Joaquin Niemann +750
Talor Gooch +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +1800
Louis Oosthuizen +1800
Patrick Reed +1800
Paul Casey +2000
Abraham Ancer +2200
Brooks Koepka +2200
Harold Varner III +2500
Matthew Wolff +2500
Sergio Garcia +2500
Branden Grace +3000
Henrik Stenson +3000
Jason Kokrak +3000
Carlos Ortiz +3300
Marc Leishman +3300
Cameron Tringale +4000
Charles Howell III +4000
Kevin Na +4500
Anirban Lahiri +5000
Matt Jones +5000
Sam Horsfield +5000
Ian Poulter +6000
Lee Westwood +6000
Bernd Wiesberger +6600
Charl Schwartzel +6600
Adrian Otaegui +7000
Laurie Canter +8000
Martin Kaymer +8000
Pat Perez +8000
Peter Uihlein +10000
Graeme McDowell +12500
Hudson Swafford +12500
Phil Mickelson +12500
Scott Vincent +12500
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +15000
Richard Bland +15000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +15000
Turk Pettit +16000
Phachara Khongwatmai +17500
Sihwan Kim +17500
Shaun Norris +20000
Wade Ormsby +25000
Chase Koepka +30000
James Piot +50000
Jed Morgan +100000