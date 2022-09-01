Betting Odds for LIV Golf Boston: Cam Smith Favored Over Dustin Johnson

Cam Smith will make his LIV Golf debut this week, and the bettors have already taken notice.

LIV Golf's marquee new signee is the bettors' favorite to win in his LIV Golf debut.

This week in Boston, World No. 2 Cam Smith will make his debut on the LIV Golf circuit, and he's been installed as the betting favorite, with his odds to win currently at 5.5/1 in the SI Sportsbook.

Harold Varner is playing in his first LIV event this week, and he's at 25/1, the same odds as Sergio Garcia and Matthew Wolff.

Phil Mickelson may be one of LIV original marquee additions, but he has not played well so far on the LIV circuit. He's 125/1 to win this week.

Complete Betting Odds for LIV Golf Boston

Here are the latest betting odds for the LIV Golf Boston field, with odds from the SI Sportsbook.

Cameron Smith +550

Dustin Johnson +600

Joaquin Niemann +750

Talor Gooch +1600

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Louis Oosthuizen +1800

Patrick Reed +1800

Paul Casey +2000

Abraham Ancer +2200

Brooks Koepka +2200

Harold Varner III +2500

Matthew Wolff +2500

Sergio Garcia +2500

Branden Grace +3000

Henrik Stenson +3000

Jason Kokrak +3000

Carlos Ortiz +3300

Marc Leishman +3300

Cameron Tringale +4000

Charles Howell III +4000

Kevin Na +4500

Anirban Lahiri +5000

Matt Jones +5000

Sam Horsfield +5000

Ian Poulter +6000

Lee Westwood +6000

Bernd Wiesberger +6600

Charl Schwartzel +6600

Adrian Otaegui +7000

Laurie Canter +8000

Martin Kaymer +8000

Pat Perez +8000

Peter Uihlein +10000

Graeme McDowell +12500

Hudson Swafford +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Scott Vincent +12500

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +15000

Richard Bland +15000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +15000

Turk Pettit +16000

Phachara Khongwatmai +17500

Sihwan Kim +17500

Shaun Norris +20000

Wade Ormsby +25000

Chase Koepka +30000

James Piot +50000

Jed Morgan +100000