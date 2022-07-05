Branden Grace Joins Three Other LIV Golf Members in Genesis Scottish Open Field

Grace, last week's LIV winner in Portland, Oregon, had originally been denied entry to the Scottish Open but is now in along with three others winning a stay from a British court.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Four DP World Tour players that defected to LIV Golf are in the field at this week's Genesis Scottish Open after a temporary stay was issued by a UK administrative judge.

Last week’s winner LIV Golf Portland winner Branden Grace is now in the field along with Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui and Ian Poulter.

Following a hearing before a British judge, England’s Poulter, Spain’s Otaegui and Harding of South Africa were granted a temporary stay pending a determination of their substantive appeals.

The three challenged the suspensions handed down by DP World Tour Keith Pelley on June 24 that applied to the three co-sanctioned events between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour: the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.

In the same statement, Pelley also fined all players that played in the LIV event in London £100,000 ($125,000).

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members,” Pelley said.

Both the suspensions and fines have been stayed by the temporary order.

“I wouldn't appeal if I didn't think it was the right thing to do,” Poulter said to PA Sport after his round at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel. “I don't feel I have done anything different to how I've played golf over the last 24 years, so to not be allowed to play golf was a decision that I wanted to make that appeal because I felt it was the right thing to do.”

Grace entered the Scottish Open and had been denied entry, but the temporary order allowed him to get a spot. The addition of the four LIV players has increased the field size from 156 to 160.

Pelley, who was also playing in JP McManus Pro-Am, issued a brief statement on Monday with the promise of more in due course, presumably when he arrives at the Scottish Open later in the week.

“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s hearing but will abide by the decision," his statement said. "It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate."

Sixteen current and past members of the DP World Tour who signed on with LIV Golf challenged decisions made by Pelley and the tour’s board in a June 28 letter sent to Pelley with three major grievances: the fines of £100,000 levied against DP World Tour members who played in the first LIV event outside London; being prohibited from playing in the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour; and questioning the newly announced 13-year deal with the PGA Tour.

The 16 asked that the DP World Tour to convene a meeting with the entire membership to review the issues in question.

Pelley responded on July 1 with his own statement.

“Finally, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on any potential legal matters,” he said. “I will simply reiterate that our Members’ Regulations which have been in force for more than 30 years, have been accepted by all the players, are there to protect all of our members, and we will use them to take all necessary steps to protect their interests.”