DP World Tour Prohibits LIV Golf Participants From Playing Scottish Open

Tour CEO Keith Pelley made the announcement on Friday that effects the upcoming tournament that is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.
DP World Tour members who played in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event two weeks ago will be prohibited from playing in the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and fined £100,000 ($125,000).

They will also be barred from playing in other events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

CEO Keith Pelley announced the sanctions Friday and said players would be subject to further penalties for playing in subsequent LIV events. The second tournament is scheduled for next week outside of Portland when the Irish Open is being played.

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members,” Pelley said in a statement.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

The Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended indefinitely players who are participating in the LIV series. The suspensions also apply to the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship, which are also co-sanctioned.

Pelley said the funds would be used equally to enhance DP World Tour purses and be benefit those tournament’s charities.

The sanctions stem from violations of the tour’s conflicting event release rules.

Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen are among 10 LIV Golf participants who are being allowed to complete in this week’s BMW International Open in Munich.

What remains to be undecided is how any LIV players will be impacted regarding the Ryder Cup, to be staged next year in Rome.

