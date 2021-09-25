Bryson DeChambeau Was Peeved He Didn't Get a Gimme at the Ryder Cup

DeChambeau laid his putter down after making a putt to show Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood he was 'inside the leather'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Things are getting a little testy out there.

Bryson DeChambeau figured he had a gimme and thought his European opponents should have conceded his 3-foot putt for par on the first hole.

So when Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood didn’t, DeChambeau was steamed. He rolled in the attempt, then laid his putter down to show the duo that it was “inside the leather” — an informal measuring stick golfers use in casual matches to determine when a putt should be conceded.

A similar incident in the preceding match involving Irishman Shane Lowry — who wasn’t all that happy, either, about having to putt a 2-footer for birdie at No. 1 — may have started the tit-for-tat.