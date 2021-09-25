September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Bryson DeChambeau Was Peeved He Didn't Get a Gimme at the Ryder Cup

DeChambeau laid his putter down after making a putt to show Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood he was 'inside the leather'
Author:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Things are getting a little testy out there.

Bryson DeChambeau figured he had a gimme and thought his European opponents should have conceded his 3-foot putt for par on the first hole.

So when Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood didn’t, DeChambeau was steamed. He rolled in the attempt, then laid his putter down to show the duo that it was “inside the leather” — an informal measuring stick golfers use in casual matches to determine when a putt should be conceded.

A similar incident in the preceding match involving Irishman Shane Lowry — who wasn’t all that happy, either, about having to putt a 2-footer for birdie at No. 1 — may have started the tit-for-tat.

bryson-dechambeau-lays-down-putter
News

Bryson DeChambeau Was Peeved He Didn't Get a Gimme at the Ryder Cup

2 minutes ago
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth celebrate Saturday at the Ryder Cup.
News

Live Updates from Whistling Straits

16 seconds ago
daniel-berger-justin-thomas-chug-beer
News

Yes, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger Chugged Beers on the Tee at the Ryder Cup

44 minutes ago
Captain Paul Azinger (right) celebrates the American Ryder Cup victory in 2008 with Kenny Perry (middle) and Chad Campbell.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Schedule, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

2 hours ago
brooks-koepka-rules-official
News

Watch: Brooks Koepka Was Not Happy After This Ruling Went Against Him

2 hours ago
Jordan Spieth (left) and Justin Thomas on the range at Whistling Straits.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: Tee Times, Pairings, Predictions

3 hours ago
Tony Finau and Harris English rolled Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4 and 3 Friday afternoon.
News

U.S. Grabs Big Day 1 Lead at Ryder Cup, Where Talent Carried the Day

19 hours ago
Justin Thomas heated up Friday afternoon, rallying his pairing to earn a key half-point in the day's final match.
News

Stranger Things: U.S. Grabs Stunning 6-2 Lead After Day 1 at Ryder Cup

20 hours ago
jordan-spieth-gif
News

Jordan Spieth Hit an All-Time Great Ryder Cup Shot Friday at Whistling Straits

23 hours ago