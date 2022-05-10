Byron Nelson Looks Ripe for Another First-Time PGA Tour Winner

Last year the Byron Nelson produced low scores and a first-time winner. Conditions may set up for a repeat. Here's what our experts are betting this week.

The PGA Tour stops at the Byron Nelson this week, and for the second time it will be staged at TPC Craig Ranch. A top-tier field is in town, as this event is the final tune-up before the PGA Championship. Last year, K.H. Lee won the first event of his career with a 25-under-par total, so this is clearly a track that is set up for scoring. Who do our hosts from Morning Read and Rotowire like this week?

AT&T Byron Nelson Daily Fantasy Picks

In the top tier of players, Rotowire's Scott Jenstad likes Justin Thomas, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter leans toward Jordan Spieth, who will be eyeing back-to-back wins on Tour, as he won at Harbour Town in his last start. Jenstad and Ritter both feel Scottie Scheffler is underpriced, but as the odds-on favorite, you'll need to pick a few sleepers to squeeze him into your lineups.

Down one tier, Ritter likes Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood and Jhonny Vegas, who finished 9th in this event last year and enters in good form. Jenstad also likes Vegas, along with Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama.

For sleepers, Ritter is on Patrick Rodgers and Hudson Swafford. Jenstad likes CT Pan, Stephan Jaeger and Austin Smotherman.

Straight-Ticket Byron Nelson Bets from the SI Sportsbook

Here's what's on our hosts' betting cards this week, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Ritter: Tommy Fleetwood (45-1), Sam Burns Top 10 (+230), Hideki Matsuyama Top 10 (+300), David Riley Top 10 (+550)



Jenstad: Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Adam Hadwin (45-1), Aaron Wise (45-1), CT Pan (90-1) Kurt Kitayama (100-1)

One-and-Done Picks to Win AT&T Byron Nelson

In one-and-done pools, you can only select the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:



Jeff Ritter: Jhonny Vegas

Scott Jenstad: Will Zalatoris

Jeff Erickson: Tommy Fleetwood

