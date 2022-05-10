AT&T Byron Nelson: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

A strong field will take on TPC Craig Ranch in the lead-up event to next week's PGA Championship.

The strongest field since the Masters will gather this week at TPC Craig Ranch for the AT&T Byron Nelson, with four of the top 10 players in the world and seven of the top 15.

Masters champion and No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler heads the field and will be joined by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka.

This will be the second playing of the event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, following a two-year run at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. (There was no tournament played in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

Purse

The AT&T Byron Nelson has a total purse of $9.1 million, with 1,638,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Dossey, Cooper +

Drewitt, Brett

du Preez, James Hart +

Dufner, Jason +

Duncan, Tyler

Flavin, Patrick +

Fleetwood, Tommy

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gligic, Michael

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Kang, Sung

Killeen, J.J. #

Kim, Joohyung +

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Leonard, Justin +

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Murphy, John +

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norris, Shaun +

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Westwood, Lee

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Zalatoris, Will