AT&T Byron Nelson: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The strongest field since the Masters will gather this week at TPC Craig Ranch for the AT&T Byron Nelson, with four of the top 10 players in the world and seven of the top 15.
Masters champion and No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler heads the field and will be joined by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka.
This will be the second playing of the event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, following a two-year run at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. (There was no tournament played in 2020 due to the pandemic.)
Purse
The AT&T Byron Nelson has a total purse of $9.1 million, with 1,638,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
156 players
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Barjon, Paul
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Champ, Cameron
Clark, Wyndham
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Day, Jason
Donald, Luke
Dossey, Cooper +
Drewitt, Brett
du Preez, James Hart +
Dufner, Jason +
Duncan, Tyler
Flavin, Patrick +
Fleetwood, Tommy
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gligic, Michael
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoffmann, Morgan
Hoge, Tom
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Dustin
Kang, Sung
Killeen, J.J. #
Kim, Joohyung +
Kim, Si Woo
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kohles, Ben
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Leonard, Justin +
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Murphy, John +
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noh, Seung-Yul
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Norris, Shaun +
Novak, Andrew
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Percy, Cameron
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Schwartzel, Charl
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Watson, Bubba
Werenski, Richy
Westwood, Lee
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Wolff, Matthew
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Zalatoris, Will