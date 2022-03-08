Caddie Shares Hilarious Story of Getting Nervous in Front of Tiger Woods at Sawgrass' 17th Hole

Colin Swatton caddied for Jason Day during his win at the 2016 Players, and he has some memorable moments to share.

Colin Swatton was on the bag for Jason Day when he won the 2016 Players Championship and he provides insight on how to navigate your player around treacherous TPC Sawgrass. Swatton also explains how he kept Day calm on crucial tee shots like the island green 17th when he shares that "you can barely see your target and it's so small in reality where you can actually land it."

The No. 18 tee shot is also no bargain, and Swatton talks us through how players and caddies think as they attempt that daunting tee shot with water all the way down the left. Swatton supported Day when he was World No. 1 under the most stressful moments of big wins, and he shares the keys to caddying in some of their biggest situations.

Swatton dishes an all-time story on when he hit his first-ever tee shot on the 17th at Sawgrass. During a Wednesday practice round with Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava, Swatton thought it strange that LaCava set his bag down near the 16th green, grabbed a glove, and immediately started making golf swings. When Swatton asked LaCava "What the heck are you doing, mate?" Joe explained that they both better get ready to hit shots on the island green in just a few minutes.

Swatton watched Joe confidently stripe one onto the green. Then Swatton had his chance. He decided to try it without a tee. Then a familiar voice chimed in just before Swatton struck it: "Going old school are we? I like it." The voice was Tiger Woods' and Swatton acknowledged the Big Cat, swallowed nervously and somehow found the green with his strike.

We cover the experience at St. Andrews during the Open, and why golf fans should make every effort to attend this year for the 150th Open.

