Callaway Launches Paradym Family of Drivers, Woods, Hybrids and Irons

A new year is here, and Callaway is among the first companies out with new wares for golfers craving the latest advancements.

The phrase "paradigm shift" means a change in approach or assumptions, so we see what Callaway did there in choosing the name "Paradym" for an entire bag's worth of new sticks.

"It’s something completely different for us ... and from what we’ve seen from R&D it really deserved a new name," said Dave Neville, Callaway's senior director for equipment.

For those in the market for a new driver (or to just kick the tires on one), Callaway's Paradym drivers boast a "360 carbon chassis" that removes titanium from the body of the clubhead, allowing for ideal weight distribution and stability. Also, face cup technology combined with a forged titanium face is said to provide higher energy transfer to the ball. The end product, Callaway said, "breaks the the tradeoff between incredible distance and exceptional forgiveness."

The drivers retail for $600 and are available in three different models: Paradym, Paradym X and Paradym Triple Diamond.

"The standard model with the sliding weight is going to fit the broadest segment of player, it’s the head shape that’s going to appeal to the most players, plus it’s the highest MOI model," said Evan Gibbs, Callaway R&D woods director. "If you need a little more draw bias, you can go to the Paradym X with the slightly larger footprint, more draw bias, and higher launch and the most forgiveness. Lastly, the Triple Diamond is going to appeal to better players, it’s going to be our No. 1 model on Tour, very neutral trajectory, and interchangeable weights.

Those same models are available in the fairway woods, retailing for $350.

"Obviously we’ve had a really successful year with Rogue (fairway woods) and we’re really proud of those products. We wanted to capture a lot of the characteristics that we believe made Rogue so successful—easy to launch, versatile, forgiving and long—but also bring in elements of the Paradym driver to take these to the next level," Gibbs said. "We've incorporated the Forged Carbon onto the sole and we've added some more adjustability."

Paradym and Paradym X models are available in hybrids, retailing for $300, with a cutwave sole design which Callaway says makes it their most versatile hybrid ever.

Those two models also comprise the company's newest irons ($200 per club with lofts as low as a 4-iron), with forged faces and internal tungsten weights placed to enhance launch conditions and improve speed on mis-hits.

"We’ve used tungsten for years, but part of the challenge is we want to be authentic," said Scott Manwaring, senior R&D director for irons and hybrids. "We brought a lighter amount of the tungsten of the exterior so you can see it ... but underneath that, there’s a massive amount of tungsten doing the heavy lifting, pulling the CG [center of gravity] low, 'thin to win' exists for a reason. Towards the toe, we want that CG right on the center line, away from the hosel and you get the best balance of ball speed on your heel to toe shots when the CG is right in the center."