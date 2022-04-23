Skip to main content

Cantlay, Schauffele Expand Lead to Five at Zurich Classic

The top team shoots 12-under 60 in best-ball in third round at TPC Louisiana to set tournament's 54-hole record at 29-under par.
Xander Schauffele (left) and Patrick Cantlay have played two best-ball rounds in 25-under par in leading the Zurich Classic after 54 holes.

AVONDALE, La. — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes.

Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead.

The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63. They bogeyed the par-4 12th.

Sam Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Billy Horschel were 23 under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Cantlay and Schauffele, who trailed briefly during the round, made just one birdie in the first four holes. They eagled the par-5 seventh and began the back nine with four consecutive birdies.

After making par at the par-4 14th, Cantlay and Schauffele birdied the final four holes.

