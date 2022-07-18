Listen: Catching Up With Adaptive Golfer Tracy Ramin On the Eve of the USGA's Newest Event

The U.S. Adaptive Open has been years in the making, and Tracy Ramin played a part in it finally coming to life. He shares his story with Ann.

Ann Liguori visits with adaptive golfer Tracy Ramin, competing in the USGA's first-ever U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst this week. They talk about his overcoming a near-fatal accident years ago and committing himself to teaching golf to adaptive players, playing and competing in golf with a prosthetic leg and working with the USGA for years to help make their first U.S. Adaptive Open become a reality.

