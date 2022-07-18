Skip to main content

Catching Up With Adaptive Golfer Tracy Ramin On the Eve of the USGA's Newest Event

The U.S. Adaptive Open has been years in the making, and Tracy Ramin played a part in it finally coming to life. He shares his story with Ann.

Ann Liguori visits with adaptive golfer Tracy Ramin, competing in the USGA's first-ever U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst this week. They talk about his overcoming a near-fatal accident years ago and committing himself to teaching golf to adaptive players, playing and competing in golf with a prosthetic leg and working with the USGA for years to help make their first U.S. Adaptive Open become a reality.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Listen: Catching Up With Adaptive Golfer Tracy Ramin On the Eve of the USGA's Newest Event

By Ann Liguorijust now
Cam-Smith-Gear
News

Winner's Bag: Inside Cameron Smith’s Gear and Apparel at 2022 British Open

By Kelly Okun29 minutes ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Colton Parayko May Be a Stanley Cup Champion, But He Sure Can Drive a Golf Ball

By Jay Delsing3 hours ago
Henrik Stenson is pictured at the 2016 Ryder Cup in Chaska, Minnesota. He was named captain of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.
News

Report: Henrik Stenson, Current European Ryder Cup Captain, Set to Join LIV Golf

By Bob Harig14 hours ago
Cameron Young is pictured in the final round at the 2022 British Open.
News

Cameron Young Did All He Could With a Sunday 65 at St. Andrews, But His Partner Shot 64

By Alex Miceli14 hours ago
Cam Smith, 2022 British Open Sunday
News

Final Payouts: Cam Smith Banks $2.5 Million From Record-Breaking Prize Pool

By Morning Read Staff14 hours ago
Chez Reavie speaks to the media at the 2022 Barracuda Championship.
News

Chez Reavie Gets Third Win, Edging Alex Noren by 1 at Barracuda Championship

By Associated Press14 hours ago
Reavie
News

2022 Barracuda Championship Final Payouts: Chez Reavie Wins $666,000

By Morning Read Staff14 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff14 hours ago