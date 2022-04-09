Skip to main content

Charl Schwartzel Holes Out for Eagle at 10th Hole on Saturday at Masters

The 2011 Masters champion made some magic in the final group on Saturday as he chased leader Scottie Scheffler.

Charl Schwartzel said on Friday that he had watched footage of his 2011 Masters victory to rekindle some good vibes for this week.

On Saturday, he made some new footage worth watching.

Schwartzel holed out for eagle from 136 yards on the downhill 495-yard par-4 10th hole at Augusta National, drawing roars from the crowd and a high-five from fellow competitor and tournament leader Scottie Scheffler.

Schwartzel played his first nine holes on Saturday in 1 under par, then jumped to 3 under par on the day with that one swing on the 10th.

The 37-year-old South African had been struggling for some time before this week, having missed his last six consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour. After the most recent at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, he took two weeks off to refresh his game and mind before coming to Augusta.

“The bad results didn't really determine how I felt coming in here,” Schwartzel said on Friday. “I actually took two weeks off, and as the two weeks went by, my confidence grew in belief that I could win this tournament because I was starting to hit it very good and just looked at old footages, and it's still there.”

Players who make an eagle during the Masters receive a pair of crystal glasses from Augusta National.

Charl Schwartzel swings on Saturday at the 2022 Masters.
