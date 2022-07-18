Skip to main content

Chez Reavie Gets Third Win, Edging Alex Noren by 1 at Barracuda Championship

'By 1' as in by one point, as Reavie won in the modified-Stableford scoring format at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood layout.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title.

Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout.

MORE: Final Payouts For the Barracuda Championship

The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons. He also won the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.

Reavie had four birdies and two bogeys Sunday. Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

Reavie birdied the par-5 12th and made his last birdie on the par-4 16th, holing a 15-footer after his flop approach hit a seam in the grass and shot forward. He got up-and-down for par from a greenside bunker on the par-3 17th, holing a 5-footer, and tapped in for par on the par-4 18th.

Noren had a 14-point round. The Swede is a 10-time winner on the European tour who joined the PGA Tour in 2018.

Martin Laird was third at 38 after a seven-point day. Mark Hubbard followed at 37, and Scott Gutschewski at 35.

Cam Smith, 2022 British Open Sunday
News

Final Payouts: Cam Smith Banks $2.5 Million From Record-Breaking Prize Pool

By Morning Read Staff17 seconds ago
Chez Reavie speaks to the media at the 2022 Barracuda Championship.
News

Chez Reavie Gets Third Win, Edging Alex Noren by 1 at Barracuda Championship

By Associated Press29 seconds ago
Reavie
News

2022 Barracuda Championship Final Payouts: Chez Reavie Wins $666,000

By Morning Read Staff39 seconds ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff48 seconds ago
Henrik Stenson is pictured at the 2016 Ryder Cup in Chaska, Minnesota. He was named captain of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.
News

Report: Henrik Stenson, Current European Ryder Cup Captain, Set to Join LIV Golf

By Bob Harig4 hours ago
Cam Smith of Australia kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 2022 British Open.
News

Cameron Smith Rolls to a Sunday 64, Stealing the British Open From the Fan Favorite

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
Cameron Young is pictured in the final round at the 2022 British Open.
News

Cameron Young Did All He Could With a Sunday 65 at St. Andrews, But His Partner Shot 64

By Alex Miceli5 hours ago
Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed putt in the final round of the 2022 British Open.
News

What Happened to Rory McIlroy on Sunday at the British Open? Golf Happened

By Michael Rosenberg6 hours ago
Commentary
Jon Rahm watches a shot during the 2022 British Open.
News

Jon Rahm Wants Sergio Garcia on His Ryder Cup Team, Calls for Tours to Negotiate with LIV Golf

By Bob Harig8 hours ago