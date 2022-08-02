Listen: Course History Matters at the Wyndham (Just Ask Webb Simpson)

Skip to main content

Course History Matters at the Wyndham (Just Ask Webb Simpson)

In a new episode of Gaming Golf, the hosts preview the Wyndham, where Webb Simpson is king, but several sleepers are enticing.

It's the final week before the FedEx Playoffs begin, and the Wyndham Championship will be pivotal for players who are close to the top-125 cutline to make the playoffs, and keep their playing status for the 2022-23 season. Webb Simpson is a past champion and the all-time money-leader at this event. Kevin Kisner is the defending champion. How should you bet it? Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to break it down.

Wyndham Championship Picks for Daily Fantasy

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry; Ritter: Will Zalatoris

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Corey Conners, Harold Varner; Ritter: Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Joohyung Kim, Aaron Wise; Ritter: Joohyung Kim, Si Woo Kim

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Scott Stallings, Adam Long, Callum Tarren; Ritter: Scott Stallings, Callum Tarren, Matt NeSmith

$6,000 tier: Jenstad and Ritter: Hayden Buckley

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Wyndham Championship Best Bets

Here's what on our hosts' tickets this week, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Will Zalatoris (18-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Scott Stallings (50-1), Adam Svensson (60-1), Hayden Buckley (125-1)

Ritter: Kevin Kisner (33-1), Joohyung Kim (35-1), Tyrrell Hatton 35-1, Webb Simpson Top-5 (4.5-1)

Wyndham Championship Picks for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only select the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks:

Jeff Ritter: Webb Simpson
Scott Jenstad: Joohyung Kim
Jeff Erickson: Aaron Wise

Hit the play button above to watch the episode, or listen the podcast version below. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

 

