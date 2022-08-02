2022 Wyndham Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The final event of the regular season returns to Sedgefield Country Club, with players angling for position inside the top 125.

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular season event on the 2021-22 PGA Tour season schedule, serving as the final chance to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs as well as earn fully exempt status for the 2022-23 season.

Players will look to get inside a "soft" top 125, accounting for LIV Golf players suspended from the Tour and no longer counting.

Kevin Kisner is back to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club and Will Zalatoris at No. 13 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. Others competing are Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III and Tyrrell Hatton.

Purse

The total purse for the Wyndham Championship is $7.3 million, with $1,314,000 paid to the winner

Full Field

156 players

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky +

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott +

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa +

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

DeMorat, Mickey *

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason +

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Fowler, Rickie

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gibson, Tommy #

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris +

Griffin, Ben +

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Horschel, Billy

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lamb, Rick *

Landry, Andrew

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McShea, Blake *

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Pan, C.T.

Paul, Yannik *

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Phillips, Trent +

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Zalatoris, Will

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion