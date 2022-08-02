2022 Wyndham Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The Wyndham Championship is the final regular season event on the 2021-22 PGA Tour season schedule, serving as the final chance to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs as well as earn fully exempt status for the 2022-23 season.
Players will look to get inside a "soft" top 125, accounting for LIV Golf players suspended from the Tour and no longer counting.
Kevin Kisner is back to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club and Will Zalatoris at No. 13 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. Others competing are Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III and Tyrrell Hatton.
Purse
The total purse for the Wyndham Championship is $7.3 million, with $1,314,000 paid to the winner
Full Field
156 players
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky +
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott +
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa +
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
DeMorat, Mickey *
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason +
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Fowler, Rickie
Gainey, Tommy
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gibson, Tommy #
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris +
Griffin, Ben +
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Horschel, Billy
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kim, Joohyung
Kim, Si Woo
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Lamb, Rick *
Landry, Andrew
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Love III, Davis
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McShea, Blake *
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Pan, C.T.
Paul, Yannik *
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Phillips, Trent +
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Zalatoris, Will
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion