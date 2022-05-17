Current Form May Be Best Way to Spot Contenders at 2022 PGA Championship

In a new episode, the hosts preview the PGA Championship, and interview an up-and-coming golf TV host.

In this new episode, the guys first recap the AT&T Byron Nelson, a complete birdie-fest, as rounds in the low 60s took popped up all weekend. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look back at the PGA Championship tune-up in McKinney, Texas, and the repeat win from K.H. Lee.

Across the Atlantic, the DP World Tour included an amazing feat from a 14-year-old, who has his eyes on winning everything golf has to offer.

Phil Mickelson is out of the PGA Championship, and his uncertain future continues to be complicated by his connection to the LIV Golf Tour and the Saudi's money, which at one point was earmarked for Jack Nicklaus before the Golden Bear declined.

Quietly making waves at Southern Hills is Tiger Woods, who appears to be playing nothing but the majors as he slowly makes his return to the PGA Tour.

There are a lot of good players with a chance to win the season's second major, but Michael suggests keeping an eye on those who have the best form coming into the PGA Championship when you put a dollar down this weekend.

This week's guest is Alissa Kacar, @NewLadyGolfer on Instagram, who also is a Golf Life TV host and the event host of the annual Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Kacar chats with Alex about playing golf in California, and the joys of learning the game over the past couple years.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying the food bonanza that comes with a wedding anniversary, while Michael is all-in on summer grilling season.

