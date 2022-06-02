Skip to main content

Darren Clarke Says He Rejected LIV Golf Broadcast Job After PGA Tour Champions Threatened Disciplinary Action

The 2011 British Open champion had a 'very generous' offer for a commentator role but didn't want to jeopardize his playing career.

Darren Clarke learned on Tuesday that the fallout from the LIV Golf Invitational Series is not just limited to active PGA Tour players.

Clarke, a gregarious 53-year-old Irishman, was offered a three-year deal to be a color commentator on broadcast coverage for LIV Golf, which will launch next week in London.

Miller Brady, the president of the PGA Tour Champions, delivered the bad news to Clarke in a phone call on Tuesday, stating that Clarke’s involvement in the broadcast would be a breach of regulations and would be subject to disciplinary actions.

“I really enjoy my time on the Champions tour and didn’t want to jeopardize it,” Clarke said in a call with SI.com/Morning Read from the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines. 

Clarke would not disclose the amount of the offer but was clear that the offer was considerable.

“It was very, very generous offer. It was very tempting, because the offer was so good,” the 2011 British Open champion said. “If I said yes, I’d almost be ready to retire from professional golf.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

LIV Golf officials declined comment. 

Clarke was never approached to play on the new circuit, but last week at the Senior PGA Championship he stated that he would have a very difficult decision if he had been approached 10 or so years ago to join.

Ultimately, he was not sure what he would decide.

Since this opportunity was not to play but to announce, Clarke was uncomfortable of risking disciplinary actions because he was not willing to put up his clubs and not only potentially be banned from the PGA Tour Champions, but also the British Open and Senior British Open, both controlled by the R&A, which has not explained its position for any player suspended due to LIV golf.

“It was a very difficult scenario,” Clarke said. “There was a conversation with my wife Alison and close friends, but ultimately this is where I want to be for now.”

Tags
terms:
Darren ClarkeLIV Golf InvitationalPGA Tour Champions

Darren Clarke watches a shot in 2021.
News

Darren Clarke Says He Rejected LIV Golf Broadcast Job After PGA Tour Champions Threatened Disciplinary Action

By Alex Micelijust now
bartbryant
News

Three-time PGA Tour Winner Bart Bryant, 59, Killed in Accident

By Associated Press2 minutes ago
Hudson Swafford hits out of bunker at the 2022 Masters.
News

Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford Say They Were Enticed By Schedule, Team Format of LIV Golf

By Alex Miceli3 hours ago
Michelle Wie watches a drive at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
News

Stepping Away at 32, Michelle Wie West Takes Pride in Her Resiliency

By David Droschak7 hours ago
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt at the 2022 Masters Tournament.
News

Dustin Johnson's Decision to Play LIV Golf Event is Now the PGA Tour's Problem

By Michael Rosenberg8 hours ago
Commentary
Jon Rahm is pictured at the 2022 Masters.
News

Here Are TV Times for the Memorial Tournament and Other Pro Tours

By Associated Press8 hours ago
Graeme McDowell is pictured before the 2021 Saudi International.
News

Graeme McDowell Explains LIV Golf Decision: 'This is a Compelling Opportunity'

By Bob Harig8 hours ago
Xander
Gambling

2022 Memorial Tournament: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Muirfield Village Golf Club

By Daniel Wooters11 hours ago
Gambling
The LIV Golf Invitational Series logo with the Riyadh Golf Club.
News

FAQ of the LIV Golf Invitational Series: Field Taking Shape for First Event

By Bob Harig23 hours ago