Davis Riley Details How He Likes to Practice and What We Can Learn

The Valspar Championship runner-up offers tips on visualization and getting into a good frame of mind.
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg

In this week's "Beyond the Clubhouse" podcast, PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley tells us how he likes to approach his range and short game warm-up before each round. The former Alabama star details what he likes to visualize as he hits his drives and iron shots on the range.

Visualization is crucial to how he gets dialed in, but also checking off carry yardages as he goes through his bag with every other club. If Riley thinks he’ll be hitting a lot more pitching wedges on his approach shots that day, then he’ll make sure he hits more wedges over other clubs on the range.

Riley goes on to teach us about the importance of a chalk line in our putting practice as we spend time on the putting green. He also shares a couple speed drills and tells us the final thing we must do before our round in order to ensure a good start on the course.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

