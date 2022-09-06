Skip to main content

Depleted International Presidents Cup Team Finalized With Six Captain's Picks

With Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann among several at LIV Golf and ineligible, captain Trevor Immelman's team looks far different than it would have months ago.

International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman added six at-large picks Tuesday to a depleted team that will take on an American squad later this month at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

The 2008 Masters champion who assisted captain Ernie Els at the highly competitive 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia announced the addition of South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia’s Cam Davis, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim, South Korea’s K.H. Lee, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith.

Australia's Cam Davis is pictured at the 2022 Masters.

There is a Cam from Australia on the Presidents Cup International team—Cam Davis.

They join the automatic qualifiers who had made the team through the BMW Championship: Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, South Korea’s Tom Kim, Canada’s Corey Connors, Chile’s Mito Pereira and Australia’s Adam Scott.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The matches take place Sept. 22-25 in Charlotte.

The International squad lost several players to LIV Golf, all of whom are not eligible to compete in PGA Tour events, including the Presidents Cup. The biggest losses were British Open champion Cam Smith, ranked second in the world, and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, who won the Genesis Invitational earlier this year and made it to the Tour Championship. After their departure, Immelman's number of captain's picks was increased from four to six and the number of automatic qualifiers dropped from eight to six.

Other potential members of the team who went to LIV Golf include Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace.

The competition dates to 1994 and has seen just one International victory and a tie. The Americans lead 11-1-1.

Australia's Cam Davis is pictured at the 2022 Masters.
News

Depleted International Presidents Cup Team Finalized With Six Captain's Picks

By Bob Harig
unnamed
Gear

These Fall Golf Releases Are Rooted in Tradition

By Morning Read Staff
Westwood-Reed
News

Expect Another Week of Controversy as LIV Golfers Compete at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

By Alex Miceli
Pictured clockwise from top left: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Cameron Young.
News

From Scheffler and Rory to Golf's Best Mullet: Unofficial Awards From a Year of Rebellion

By Gary Van Sickle
The Ranking
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Listen: SI's Bob Harig on Interviewing Phil Mickelson, the FedEx Cup Finale and More

By John Schwarb
Justin Suh watches a shot at the 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
News

Justin Suh Wins Korn Ferry Championship as 25 PGA Tour Cards are Awarded

By Associated Press
bbb18608_S
News

Herb Kohler Jr.: A Tribute to a Man Who Was Larger Than Life

By Joe Passov
Dustin Johnson tees off in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event.
News

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff
Dustin Johnson is pictured with the winner's trophy from the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside Boston.
News

For First Time in 19 Months, Dustin Johnson Is a Winner After LIV Playoff

By Associated Press