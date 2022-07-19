Skip to main content

Donald Trump Suggests PGA Tour Players 'Take the Money Now' With LIV Golf

The Saudi-backed startup series will play its third event next week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is playing its third event July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and the golf course's owner is encouraging more players to join the startup league.

In a post on his Truth Social account, the former U.S. president wrote:

"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year.

"If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

A number of PGA Tour players have left the tour this summer to join the Saudi-backed series, with more reportedly to come.

The PGA Tour is a separate entity from the PGA of America, which opted to move this year's PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The PGA Championship was instead played at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Trump filed suit over breach of contract, which the PGA of America settled out of court

Families of 9/11 victims sent a letter to Trump on Sunday urging him to cancel the tournament, given it's backing through the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

A contingent from a group called 9/11 Justice also attended LIV Golf's event three weeks ago in Portland, Oregon.

”These golfers that are getting in bed with the Saudis, they should know what they're doing. Shame on them," said group president Brett Eagleson in a press conference in Portland, he lost his father in the 9/11 attacks. “And to the golfers that say it's just a game of golf, shame on them. I invite them to look at the pain in our eyes, hear our stories, and walk in our shoes.”

Donald-Trump-Golf
News

Donald Trump Suggests PGA Tour Players 'Take the Money Now' With LIV Golf

By John Schwarbjust now
Television commentator David Feherty is pictured in 2008.
News

David Feherty Is Leaving NBC For LIV Golf, and That's No Laughing Matter

By John Hawkins2 hours ago
Media Buffet
Cameron Champ, 2021 3M Open
News

2022 3M Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
IMG_6439
Where to Golf Next

Get to Know an Ohio Layout That Proves to Be Dinosaur of a Course

By Gary Van Sickle4 hours ago
148thOpen_2DLX0819-2
Where to Golf Next

Photo Gallery: Where Does the British Open Go From Here?

By Stuart Hall6 hours ago
Adam Scott is pictured at the 2022 British Open, along with the Weekly Read logo.
News

'It Could Have All Been So Different:' The Sting of a Major Defeat Never Heals

By Bob Harig22 hours ago
Weekly Read
NBC Sports/Golf Channel analyst David Feherty is pictured in 2016.
News

Report: Analyst David Feherty to Leave NBC Sports for LIV Golf

By John Schwarb23 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Listen: Catching Up With Adaptive Golfer Tracy Ramin On the Eve of the USGA's Newest Event

By Ann LiguoriJul 18, 2022
Cam-Smith-Gear
News

Winner's Bag: Inside Cameron Smith’s Gear and Apparel at 2022 British Open

By Kelly OkunJul 18, 2022