Ellen Port Is Right There With the Greats

In the context of USGA greatness, Port holds her own with names like Carner, Jones, Nicklaus and Woods.

While Jack Nicklaus, JoAnne Carner, Tiger Woods and Bobby Jones are recognizable names in golf, Ellen Port may not get the credit she rightly deserves. But she should.

Port currently owns seven USGA titles — one behind Nicklaus and Carner, two behind Jones and Woods. Port, 60, won the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur four times (1995, 1996, 2000 and 2011) and the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur three time (2012, 2013 and 2016).

Port joins host Jay Delsing to talk about her competitive drive, along with being a mother, school teacher and wife.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.