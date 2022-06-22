Field Announced for Second LIV Golf Series Tournament in Portland
The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Wednesday for the second event of its schedule, to be held next week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.
As expected, former PGA Tour players Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed will make their debuts in the 54-hole event being held June 30-July 2. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.
Nine players from the opening event outside London are not on the field list for Pumpkin Ridge. American Andy Ogletree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, finished last at the opening event and is not in the field. Others not in the field after competing in the debut event are Oliver Bekker, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Oliver Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Viraj Madappa, David Puig, JC Ritchie and Kevin Yuan.
Also among the newcomers is Yuki Inamori, of Japan, 27, a four-time winner on Japanese tours.
Field
Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Buranatanyarat, Itthipat -- Thailand
Canter, Laurie -- England
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Harding, Justin -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Inamori, Yuki -- Japan
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kim, Sihwan -- USA
Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Otaegui, Adrian -- Spain
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smyth, Travis -- Australia
Snyman, Ian -- South Africa
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Windred, Blake -- Australia