Skip to main content

Field Announced for Second LIV Golf Series Tournament in Portland

As expected, newcomers Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are among the field of 45 announced, with three more spots to be filled next week.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Wednesday for the second event of its schedule, to be held next week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.

As expected, former PGA Tour players Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed will make their debuts in the 54-hole event being held June 30-July 2. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.

Nine players from the opening event outside London are not on the field list for Pumpkin Ridge. American Andy Ogletree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, finished last at the opening event and is not in the field. Others not in the field after competing in the debut event are Oliver Bekker, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Oliver Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Viraj Madappa, David Puig, JC Ritchie and Kevin Yuan.

Also among the newcomers is Yuki Inamori, of Japan, 27, a four-time winner on Japanese tours. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Field  

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Buranatanyarat, Itthipat -- Thailand
Canter, Laurie -- England
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Harding, Justin -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Inamori, Yuki -- Japan
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kim, Sihwan -- USA
Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Otaegui, Adrian -- Spain
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smyth, Travis -- Australia
Snyman, Ian -- South Africa
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Windred, Blake -- Australia

Jay-Monahan
News

PGA Tour Announces Sweeping Changes in Response to LIV Golf

By Bob Harig7 minutes ago
Bryson DeChambeau watches a shot at the 2022 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
News

Field Announced for Second LIV Golf Series Tournament in Portland

By John Schwarb9 minutes ago
2021 British Open, Royal St. George's
News

LIV Golf Players Qualified for the British Open Will Be Permitted to Compete

By John Schwarb2 hours ago
Paraguay's Sofia Garcia is a rookie on the Epson Tour.
News

Paraguay's Sofia Garcia Building Momentum as an Epson Tour Rookie

By David Droschak3 hours ago
monahan
News

PGA Tour Eyeing Big-Money Events and Returning to a Calendar-Year Schedule

By Bob Harig16 hours ago
Nelly Korda shares 1st-round lead at 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship
News

Here's How to Watch the Travelers Championship, KPMG Women's PGA and Other Pro Tours

By Associated Press17 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-Travelers
News

At 28-1, This is the Bet to Make at the Travelers Championship

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad22 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Reviewing a Major Week All Around Golf and Talking Trick Shots

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon23 hours ago
abraham-ancer-wgc-fed-ex
News

Mexico's Abraham Ancer Joins LIV Golf, Which Now Has Eight of World's Top 50

By Bob Harig23 hours ago