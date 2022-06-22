Field Announced for Second LIV Golf Series Tournament in Portland

As expected, newcomers Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are among the field of 45 announced, with three more spots to be filled next week.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Wednesday for the second event of its schedule, to be held next week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.

As expected, former PGA Tour players Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed will make their debuts in the 54-hole event being held June 30-July 2. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.

Nine players from the opening event outside London are not on the field list for Pumpkin Ridge. American Andy Ogletree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, finished last at the opening event and is not in the field. Others not in the field after competing in the debut event are Oliver Bekker, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Oliver Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Viraj Madappa, David Puig, JC Ritchie and Kevin Yuan.

Also among the newcomers is Yuki Inamori, of Japan, 27, a four-time winner on Japanese tours.

Field

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico

Bland, Richard -- England

Buranatanyarat, Itthipat -- Thailand

Canter, Laurie -- England

DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA

DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa

Garcia, Sergio -- Spain

Gooch, Talor -- USA

Grace, Branden -- South Africa

Harding, Justin -- South Africa

Horsfield, Sam -- England

Inamori, Yuki -- Japan

Johnson, Dustin -- USA

Jones, Matt -- Australia

Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand

Kaymer, Martin -- Germany

Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand

Kim, Sihwan -- USA

Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan

Koepka, Brooks -- USA

Koepka, Chase -- USA

Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan

McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland

Mickelson, Phil -- USA

Morgan, Jediah -- Australia

Na, Kevin -- USA

Norris, Shaun -- South Africa

Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa

Ormsby, Wade -- Australia

Otaegui, Adrian -- Spain

Perez, Pat -- USA

Pettit, Turk -- USA

Piot, James -- USA

Poulter, Ian -- England

Reed, Patrick -- USA

Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa

Smyth, Travis -- Australia

Snyman, Ian -- South Africa

Swafford, Hudson -- USA

Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan

Uihlein, Peter -- USA

Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe

Westwood, Lee -- England

Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria

Windred, Blake -- Australia