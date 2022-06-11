Skip to main content

LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field in London

The winner will earn a record $4 million first prize. There are also cash prizes for the team event. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

The controversial LIV Golf tour is offering large payouts to its competitors, and because there is no cut, every player in the field will make a check. Here's the full breakdown of payouts, which will be updated once play is complete in Saturday's final round.

Win: $4,000,000

2: $2,125,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,050,000
5: $975,000
6: $800,000
7: $675,000
8: $625,000
9: $580,000
10: $560,000
11: $540,000
12: $450,000
13: $360,000
14: $270,000
15: $250,000
16: $240,000
17: $232,000
18: $226,000
19: $220,000
20: $200,000
21: $180,000
22: $172,000
23: $170,000
24: $168,000
25: $166,000
26: $164,000
27: $162,000
28: $160,000
29: $158,000
30: $156,000
31: $154,000
32: $152,000
33: $150,000
34: $148,000
35: $146,000
36: $144,000
37: $142,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $136,000
41: $134,000
42: $132,000
43: $130,000
44: $128,000
45: $126,000
46: $124,000
47: $122,000
48: $120,000

There's also a team component with separate prizes. Here's the breakdown.

Team-Event Payouts at LIV Golf Event in London

Win: $3,000,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000

