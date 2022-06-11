LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field in London
The controversial LIV Golf tour is offering large payouts to its competitors, and because there is no cut, every player in the field will make a check. Here's the full breakdown of payouts, which will be updated once play is complete in Saturday's final round.
Win: $4,000,000
2: $2,125,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,050,000
5: $975,000
6: $800,000
7: $675,000
8: $625,000
9: $580,000
10: $560,000
11: $540,000
12: $450,000
13: $360,000
14: $270,000
15: $250,000
16: $240,000
17: $232,000
18: $226,000
19: $220,000
20: $200,000
21: $180,000
22: $172,000
23: $170,000
24: $168,000
25: $166,000
26: $164,000
27: $162,000
28: $160,000
29: $158,000
30: $156,000
31: $154,000
32: $152,000
33: $150,000
34: $148,000
35: $146,000
36: $144,000
37: $142,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $136,000
41: $134,000
42: $132,000
43: $130,000
44: $128,000
45: $126,000
46: $124,000
47: $122,000
48: $120,000
There's also a team component with separate prizes. Here's the breakdown.
Team-Event Payouts at LIV Golf Event in London
Win: $3,000,000
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000