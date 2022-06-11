LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field in London

The winner will earn a record $4 million first prize. There are also cash prizes for the team event. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

The controversial LIV Golf tour is offering large payouts to its competitors, and because there is no cut, every player in the field will make a check. Here's the full breakdown of payouts, which will be updated once play is complete in Saturday's final round.

Full breakdown of prize money and payouts from the LIV Golf Event in London

Win: $4,000,000

2: $2,125,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,050,000

5: $975,000

6: $800,000

7: $675,000

8: $625,000

9: $580,000

10: $560,000

11: $540,000

12: $450,000

13: $360,000

14: $270,000

15: $250,000

16: $240,000

17: $232,000

18: $226,000

19: $220,000

20: $200,000

21: $180,000

22: $172,000

23: $170,000

24: $168,000

25: $166,000

26: $164,000

27: $162,000

28: $160,000

29: $158,000

30: $156,000

31: $154,000

32: $152,000

33: $150,000

34: $148,000

35: $146,000

36: $144,000

37: $142,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $136,000

41: $134,000

42: $132,000

43: $130,000

44: $128,000

45: $126,000

46: $124,000

47: $122,000

48: $120,000

There's also a team component with separate prizes. Here's the breakdown.

Team-Event Payouts at LIV Golf Event in London

Win: $3,000,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000