Gearing Up: Srixon's Z-Star Divide Conjures Memories of ABA

Golf ball's colorway helps track spin, alignment; Hideki Matsuyama plays Scotty Cameron Timeless Newport 2 GSS in Sony Open win.
Srixon's Z-Star Divide is accentuated by it's yellow/white color scheme. 

For those readers old enough to remember the American Basketball Association, two things helped make the league standout from the NBA — the three-point line and the red, white and blue basketball.

Watching a well-spun three-point attempt from behind the arc was somewhat magical as the ball's colors blurred together. 

That came to mind after seeing Srixon's new Z-Star Divide series golf balls. The Z-Star and Z-Star XV feature an evenly divided yellow/white colorway.

The company touts a "SpinSkin with SeRM, a durable coating on the thermoplastic urethane cover that digs deep into wedge and iron grooves at impact for optimal spin and control," along with its FastLayer core, which "starts soft in the center and gradually becomes firm around its edge" and its 338-dimple pattern.

But the main attraction is that divided colorway. 

With spin being a key component to performance, the divided look makes spin easier to track, especially around the greens. It also creates a helpful visual while aligning a putt. 

The Srixon Z-Star Divide retails for $44.99 and launches Jan. 21.
[Shop Srixon golf balls in our store]   

If nothing else, the ball would be ideal for science projects in which a student has to differentiate the Northern or Southern Hemisphere.  

Hideki Matsuyama wields a Scotty Cameron Timeless Newport 2 GSS tour prototype putter. 

Tour Notes

> Callaway's Rogue ST family of drivers is already in the bags of Kevin Kisner, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson, but Kisner is having the most success of the group since the calendar flipped to 2022.

Kisner's T-3 at the Sony Open gives him two successive top-10 finishes with the Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS driver in the bag. On the weekend he hit 85.7% of his fairways.
[Shop Callaway drivers in our store]  

> In winning the Masters last year, Hideki Matsuyama played a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 tour prototype model. On Sunday at the Sony Open, Matsuyama won in a playoff using a similar tour prototype, the Scotty Cameron Timeless Newport 2 GSS
[Shop Scotty Cameron putters in our store

   

