First Look: Callaway's Rogue ST Drivers Close Gap on Distance, Forgiveness

More distance, more forgiveness is what most golfers want from a club and Callaway believes its latest offering is closer to delivering the best of both.

Rogue ST drivers are, Callaway claims, the company's “fastest, most stable drivers ever.” Callaway Golf

Callaway Rogue ST Drivers

Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max D: Lofts of 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees.

Rogue ST LS, Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS: Lofts of 9, 10.5 degrees.

Stock shafts: Project X Cypher Black (40 grams), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 55 and 65, Mitsubishi Tensei AV White 65 and 75.

Available: Pre-order, Jan. 21; Retail, Feb. 18.

Price: $549.99.

In many ways, distance and forgiveness are married or at least, long-term engaged. The more forgiving the driver, the more distance produced from every place on the face that’s not the sweet spot. And that’s the real story of modern driver design. Every iteration aims for higher ball speed in more areas of the clubface than the generation before.

That’s where Callaway believes it has a leg up because of its technology. The company says the new Rogue ST drivers are its “fastest, most stable drivers ever.” When Jailbreak was introduced in the company’s GBB Epic drivers in 2017, the two internal bars that connected the crown and sole were designed to create more stability in the clubface, the purpose of which was to increase ball speed on off-center hits. Speed equals distance.

And when Callaway started using supercomputers that created Artificial Intelligence for the face of the Epic Flash drivers in 2019, the aim was to maximize the face for lower spin, which produces more distance and added forgiveness. The holy grail of drivers is high launch, low spin.

With Rogue ST, Jailbreak has morphed into a four-sided Speed Frame just behind the face and using A.I. has further refined the Flash face, all with distance and forgiveness in mind. Added to that tech is up to 26 grams of tungsten placed low and deep in the clubhead that drives the moment of inertia (MOI) higher, contributing to stability and increased speed on off-center hits.

The best match of distance and forgiveness, the company says, is the Rogue ST Max. It has a slight draw bias and has the highest MOI in the Rogue line, which should fit the needs of the largest cross-section of golfers.

The Rogue ST Max D is designed to help players who are directionally challenged and is looking for forgiveness above all else. The Max D is built with internal and external weighting that encourages a draw — or at least straighten out a slice. It also has high MOI, a reduced face progression and a more upright lie.

For players who are seeking to knock some spin off their tee shots — and spin usually equals height — the offering is the Rogue ST Max LS. Without any draw bias, a neutral ball flight is encouraged and lower spin will equate to a lower ball flight. Players will be able to depend on their swing to work the ball in one direction or the other and not the club’s setup.

High-speed players who don’t want to see the ball hook will gravitate to the Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS, which is the model used by many of the Callaway staffers on the PGA Tour. It’s a 450cc head with a low-spinning neutral-to-fade bias.