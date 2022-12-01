Golf Gifts For Him: Our Guide to 2022 Holiday Golf Shopping
The 2022 holiday shopping season has arrived, and it's time to stock up on great golf gifts for the golfer, or golf fan, in your life. Here's our list of high-quality golf gifts for men who love to play the game of golf.
2022 Golf Gifts for Him
Garmin Venu 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS
See a more complete picture of your health with Body Battery Energy Monitoring that reviews stress, heart rate, sleep and activity levels with no subscription required. … Included are 25+ built-in sports apps. … Connects to both Apple and Android phones. … Free workouts, training plans, and stored health stats with the Garmin Connect App. … Up to 11 days of battery life. … Design your own watch style with 15 models/colors, case sizes in 40mm, 43mm and 45mm, and premium features available to add on such as stainless steel hardware, animated on-screen workouts, and more.
$249.99-$449.99.
Footjoy Premiere Series
A timeless style featuring premium waterproof leather, full leather linings, and pulsar low profile cleats by Softspikes.
$190
Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0
Stretchy, comfortable fabric a perfect fit for the golf course .... Soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweigh ... Quick-dry for all-day comfort... 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction
$35
Stitch MUT Multiuse Traveler Bag
Truly innovative, the MUT multi-use traveler bag is an everyday roller duffle that transitions to a golf travel bag with a single zipper. … Designed with practicality in mind, there is no need to dust off your golf club carry bag—simply convert the roller duffle to a golf travel bag when heading to your next golf trip, and then back to a roller duffle when you are heading to a weekend getaway. … Includes a torsion bar for extra club protection. ... Dimensions: Duffle-22.8in x 12in x 12in. Club Carrier-60in x 12in x 12in.
$498, stitchgolf.com. (Note: This item is a pre-sale item and will not ship until 11/20/22)
TravisMathew Open To Close Pant
From work to the weekend and everything in between, the Open to Close pant delivers performance in a versatile, mid-weight style. … The 5-pocket design is structured with a waistband that stretches one to two inches and fully recovers offering comfort and mobility. … Crafted from quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant fabric, the pant is easy wash/wear for busy lifestyles. … Shown in balsam green here, there are nine additional colors available in a full size range of 30-42.
$124.95.
Puma's CLOUDSPUN WRMLBL Golf Jacket
Featuring Puma's Primaloft Gold Quilting, this jacket will keep you cozy on and off the course during winter weather.
$160
Titleist Pro V1 Custom Golf Balls
Everyone knows the Pro V1, but you can add a personal touch to make it a great gift. ... Logo, number and name can be stamped onto each ball in a box.
$50
Good Walk Coffee's Clubhouse South America Dark Roast
Their mission is to make the finest coffee possible, starting with sourcing the best beans from around the world. ... Fair Trade Certified and Organic beans, when possible, and deal with sustainably run coffee farms. Beans roasted at facilities in Los Angeles and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
$15.99, Goodwalkcoffee.com
TaylorMade Personalized Putters
Customize the color, sightline, hosel, grip and more from TaylorMade's popular MySpider line. ... Each design has the Tour proven PureRoll insert and all the features.
$299
Dewar's 12 Year
Comprised of up to 40 of Scotland’s finest single malt and grain whiskies, now double-aged resulting in a far greater breadth and depth of flavor. ... Enjoy it neat or on the rocks ... as the name implies, aged for a minimum of 12 years.
$34.99, Dewars.com
Bluegrass Fairway Golf Valuables Pouch
Made with Premium American leather hides. ... Store your wallet, keys, flask or any other items during your round. Tough, rugged, durable and built to last.
$68, Bluegrassfairway.com
Shot Scope PRO LX+ Orange
A fast-firing laser that also includes a GPS loaded with 36,000 courses and built-in performance tracking. ... 7x magnification, a 900-yard range and rapid-fire detection ... The GPS can be detached from the laser, allowing each to be used independently.
$299.99
Man Crates Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate
The Pizza Grilling Crate turns any oven or backyard grill into a flame-fueled furnace for crisp, smoky pizza. . ... From the premium ingredients to the personalizable pizza peel, he’ll be making amazing pizzas. … Includes a collapsible, customizable pizza peel to transfer piping hot pies from the grill to the table with all toppings in tact. … Four Cordierite pizza grilling stones, two-sided pizza roller, pizza cutter, recipe card set, two pounds of artisanal pizza dough and seasoning. … Ships in a sealed wooden crate with a laser-etched crowbar.
$109.99, mancrates.com.