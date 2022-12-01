Golf Gifts For Him: Our Guide to 2022 Holiday Golf Shopping

Truly innovative, the MUT multi-use traveler bag is an everyday roller duffle that transitions to a golf travel bag with a single zipper. … Designed with practicality in mind, there is no need to dust off your golf club carry bag—simply convert the roller duffle to a golf travel bag when heading to your next golf trip, and then back to a roller duffle when you are heading to a weekend getaway. … Includes a torsion bar for extra club protection. ... Dimensions: Duffle-22.8in x 12in x 12in. Club Carrier-60in x 12in x 12in.

$498, stitchgolf.com. (Note: This item is a pre-sale item and will not ship until 11/20/22)