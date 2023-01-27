The fun factor is on full display at a South Carolina facility with a par-3 course, putting course and other golf-related amenities, and more locations are in the works.

Justin Timberlake has as many talents as an octopus has tentacles. Perhaps more.

Many would associate him with his performing careers in music and acting. Some might shine a light on his producing chops, while others could give a nod toward his collaborative skills. Philanthropist, investor and hobbyist. Check, check and check.

It’s the last two that led Timberlake to 8AM Golf, which owns a collection of golf brands that range from a media magazine to apps, equipment, and course architecture and design.

And with that, 3’s is the latest company to enter the 8AM portfolio. What is 3’s? Founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, 3’s blends golf entertainment, cutting-edge hospitality and entertainment amenities with par-3 golf for golfers and non-golfers alike. 8AM Golf, along with Timberlake, liked 3’s so much it decided to invest heavily in it.

“The 3’s concept is one I’m extremely excited about,” Timberlake said. “Making golf more accessible, less intimidating and more fun is a passion of mine, and that’s exactly what 3’s accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed ‘all-are-welcome’ vibe.”

The putting course at 3's in Greenville, S.C., combines golf and socializing in a laid-back area. Courtesy 8AM Golf

Ever since his father taught him how to hit a golf ball at age 10, Timberlake took to the sport the way a spider takes to a web. Growing up, he leveraged athletic skills to bolster his performing career, which, in turn, afforded him the opportunity to enter the golf stage, so to speak.

In 2008, he was selected to play in his first “Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge,” whereby a foursome of Tony Romo, Matt Lauer, contest winner John Atkinson and Timberlake were tasked with breaking 100 on a U.S. Open layout. Timberlake, who shot 98, lamented afterward, “they’re inhuman, how well they stripe it,” in regard to the professionals. “It was tough and exhausting, but there’s something about this game that keeps you coming back.”

And back he is.

Three years ago he joined 8AM Golf after having many golf investments thrown his way. Unsure which way to go, he approached Hoyt McGarity, 8AM Golf CEO. Timberlake looked for guidance and appreciated how 8AM Golf was diversified in a suite of brands.

“He brings concepts to us every day,” says McGarity. “I speak to him and his team several times a week. He's very hands-on and passionate about particular areas in golf. His passion is in areas you wouldn't believe. 3's is something he definitely loves.”

And why not, with the entertainment and hospitality factor woven in.

Sezna opened the first 3’s location in Greenville, S.C., in 2019. The 3’s concept features lighted, 12-hole par-3 golf, with adjacent practice areas, an 18-hole putting course and other golf-related attractions. Lively music, as well as bar and restaurant amenities, provide a laid-back, high-quality dining experience that adds to the fun.

The minds behind 8AM Golf became drawn to the concept during the pandemic. There were plenty of entertainment-melded-with-driving-range experiences (think Topgolf, Drive Shack), and the same could be said of the miniature golf space.

A fun factor is on full display at the likes of the Cradle short course in Pinehurst, N.C., and the Hay at Pebble Beach, Calif., both par 3s.

McGarity embraces it.

“With the Cradle, you go out there, have a good time, music is playing,” says McGarity. “No one, besides resorts, has taken that concept to cities or to market.”

McGarity, Timberlake and team thought there might be an opportunity to revive and partner with an established par 3—somewhere. They visited locations as far away as Japan and several other global areas. Ultimately, through mutual friends, they found Sezna, who has done about 60 hospitality concepts that included refurbishing his 3’s location.

Tee times are available into the evenings at the 12-hole par-3 course at 3's. Courtesy 8AM Golf

McGarity says they also fell in love with the 3’s name.

“Is there anything more perfect for a par-3 short course?” he says.

Because the course is pristine, 8AM Golf plans on providing ample financial support for off-the-course amenities, more so in the areas of food and beverage, the kitchen and attractions to keep customers entertained around the clubhouse.

That’s all it needs to do after Sezna revitalized the course in 2019.

“Saying that I’m excited to grow with 8AM Golf and JT would be a huge understatement,” says Sezna.

Going forward, there are plans for the 3’s brand to grow. According to McGarity, they need to figure out what “3’s 2.0 will look like.” That could lead to renovating older par-3 courses, or those that need a little love. Or even developing new properties that rest on about 17 to 23 acres. Climate also comes into play. Does it make sense to build a 3’s in a cold-weather state where extra hooks would be needed to attract clientele in the winter?

The goal is to make the next versions a huge part of the community and work with local partners.

“You want it to feel like it's part of the community rather than a huge company coming in and cookie-cutting these,” says McGarity.

In any event, to go along with birthday parties and a bustling family nightlife atmosphere, there are grand plans to one day host junior tournaments. Or maybe offer lessons for those who might be intimidated to play. All demographics and diversity are welcome.

Yet it all comes back to a vision that 8AM Golf and Timberlake envision: the fun factor.

With fun comes growth.

“I know Justin really believes in this,” says McGarity. “We know people love short courses. I wish I had one in Scottsdale where I could take my kids.”