    • October 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Greg Norman Named New CEO; Asian Tour Adding Lucrative Series

    Norman was announced on Friday as CEO of Liv Golf Investments, which will fund a 10-event series on the Asian Tour starting in 2022.
    Greg Norman

    Greg Norman on Friday was announced as CEO of Liv Golf Investments, a newly formed company that is will bring a series of 10 new events annually to the Asian Tour. 

    The series will be added to the Asian Tour schedule in 2022 and feature tournaments in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. More than $200 million will support player fees and prize funds.

    Liv Golf is reportedly backed by the Private Investment Fund, which operates on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia. 

    “This is only the beginning,” said Norman. “Liv Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today’s announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that."

