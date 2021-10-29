Greg Norman Named New CEO ; Asian Tour Adding Lucrative Series

Norman was announced on Friday as CEO of Liv Golf Investments, which will fund a 10-event series on the Asian Tour starting in 2022.

The series will be added to the Asian Tour schedule in 2022 and feature tournaments in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. More than $200 million will support player fees and prize funds.

Liv Golf is reportedly backed by the Private Investment Fund, which operates on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia.

“This is only the beginning,” said Norman. “Liv Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today’s announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that."