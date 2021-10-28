Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    Report: Saudi Arabia, Greg Norman to Announce New Pro Golf League

    Greg Norman, who led a similar breakaway effort in the 1990s, would be the commissioner of a new league that has reportedly made multi-million dollar offers to high-profile players Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
    Author:

    A new professional golf league backed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Greg Norman as commissioner will be announced next week, according to a Golfweek report.

    A representative for Greg Norman declined to comment.

    Here's what we know so far, according to reporting from SI.com and Golfweek:

    • The new tour was detailed in a private session with "golf media members" Oct. 27 in New York. No organizer or attendee has confirmed, officially, who was there. Golfweek said it was not invited. 
    • The information given to those media members was embargoed; they agreed to not report on it until next week. 
    • Greg Norman will be announced as the commissioner of the league. Norman proposed a breakaway World Golf Tour in the 1990s that drew the ire of the PGA Tour and led to the World Golf Championships.
    • In May, Morning Read's Alex Miceli reported that the Saudi backers were willing to spend a billion dollars to bankroll the league and that Phil Mickelson was offered $100 million to join the new tour. Other high-profile players, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler, were offered $30 million to $50 million each to defect. How this new proposal affects those financial numbers is unknown. 
    • The Guardian's Ewan Murray reports that the Saudi group may partner with the Asian tour and that one American Ryder Cup player was offered $150 million for a three-year stint.
    • PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told players in May they will face suspension and likely expulsion if they join a competing tour.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    It's unknown if the tour would be a handful of events, a week-to-week circuit that competes directly with the PGA Tour and European Tour, or some other format. The PGA Tour and European Tour announced a partnership in 2020 that was seen as an attempt to head off potential competitors.

    Greg Norman, shown in Dubai in 2009.
    News

    Report: Saudi Arabia, Greg Norman to Announce New Pro Golf League

    just now
    Santonio-Holmes
    Videos

    Santonio Holmes Has a Sweet Swing, Passion for Golf

    1 hour ago
    hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
    News

    2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

    2 hours ago
    The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
    Podcasts

    Listen: The Biggest Single Change in Professional Golf in the Last 20 Years

    19 hours ago
    jin-young-ko-nelly-korda
    News

    LPGA Player of the Year Race Coming Down to Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda

    22 hours ago
    Under The Strap
    Under the Strap

    Listen: The Differences Between Caddying for PGA and LPGA Players

    Oct 27, 2021
    Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda.
    News

    The PGA Tour Winner in Bermuda This Week Will Get A Masters Invite and $1.17 Million

    Oct 26, 2021
    Phil Mickelson, behind a CBS microphone after winning the 2021 PGA Championship.
    News

    Why CBS Sports Should Absolutely Hire Phil Mickelson Right Now

    Oct 26, 2021
    bernhard-langer
    News

    Listen: Bernhard Langer Names His Favorite Hole at Augusta National

    Oct 26, 2021