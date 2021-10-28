Report: Saudi Arabia, Greg Norman to Announce New Pro Golf League

Greg Norman, who led a similar breakaway effort in the 1990s, would be the commissioner of a new league that has reportedly made multi-million dollar offers to high-profile players Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

A new professional golf league backed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Greg Norman as commissioner will be announced next week, according to a Golfweek report.

A representative for Greg Norman declined to comment.

Here's what we know so far, according to reporting from SI.com and Golfweek:

The new tour was detailed in a private session with "golf media members" Oct. 27 in New York. No organizer or attendee has confirmed, officially, who was there. Golfweek said it was not invited.

The information given to those media members was embargoed; they agreed to not report on it until next week.

Greg Norman will be announced as the commissioner of the league. Norman proposed a breakaway World Golf Tour in the 1990s that drew the ire of the PGA Tour and led to the World Golf Championships.

In May, Morning Read's Alex Miceli reported that the Saudi backers were willing to spend a billion dollars to bankroll the league and that Phil Mickelson was offered $100 million to join the new tour. Other high-profile players, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler, were offered $30 million to $50 million each to defect. How this new proposal affects those financial numbers is unknown.

The Guardian's Ewan Murray reports that the Saudi group may partner with the Asian tour and that one American Ryder Cup player was offered $150 million for a three-year stint.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told players in May they will face suspension and likely expulsion if they join a competing tour.

It's unknown if the tour would be a handful of events, a week-to-week circuit that competes directly with the PGA Tour and European Tour, or some other format. The PGA Tour and European Tour announced a partnership in 2020 that was seen as an attempt to head off potential competitors.