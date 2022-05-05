Greg Norman Officially Denied Special Exemption Into British Open: 'I'm disappointed'

The two-time British Open champion wrote the R&A seeking to play the 150th Open at age 67. The R&A's policy grants past champions exemptions only through age 60.

Greg Norman’s written request for a special exemption into the 150th playing of the British Open this summer at St. Andrews has been declined by the R&A, according to Australian Golf Digest.

The Australian Hall of Famer who twice won the British Open said recently he was filling out his application to play in the tournament, to which the R&A publicly stated it would not be changing its exemption category for past champions nor was it likely to offer an invite.

Norman, 67, wrote the organization a letter anyway and was rejected, according to the magazine’s website.

“We have replied to him,’’ a spokesman for the R&A said. “There is no change to our position.’’

The British Open grants past champions an exemption through age 60, with a further exemption granted for another five years for any past winner who places among the top 10.

This happened to Tom Watson, who in 2009 at the age of 59 lost in a playoff to Stewart Cink. The R&A changed its rules to allow Watson to compete for another five years, and then added on a year so the five-time champion could play one last time at St. Andrews in 2015.

“I’m disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,’’ Norman said. “I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice.’’

Norman said he would not attempt to earn a spot in the field through an Open qualifier.

The decision to seek an exemption has been viewed as curious. Norman, who is leading a controversial effort to start a rival golf tour as CEO of LIV Golf Investments, has not played in the British Open since he missed the cut during the same tournament at Turnberry where Watson finished runner-up in 2009.