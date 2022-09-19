Skip to main content

Greg Norman Visiting Capitol Hill Hoping to Enhance LIV Golf's Image

The upstart league's CEO will be in Washington, D.C., to 'educate' lawmakers and 'counter the (PGA) Tour's anti-competitive efforts,' LIV Golf said in a statement.

Greg Norman is headed to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with members of Congress in an attempt to push back on PGA Tour lobbying events while also hoping to enhance the LIV Golf League’s image due to considerable backlash over its funding from Saudi Arabia.

Norman, the Hall of Fame golfer who won two major championships, was announced late last year as LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner of the league. He won 20 times on the PGA Tour.

“LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties,’’ said Jonathan Grella, LIV Golf’s chief communications officer, in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “Given the PGA Tour’s attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it’s imperative to educate members on LIV’s business model and counter the Tour’s anti-competitive efforts.’’

Politico first reported on Norman’s efforts, which are expected to take place “mid-week.’’

LIV Golf played its fifth event over the weekend, with British Open champion Cam Smith winning at the event outside of Chicago. The controversial new venture has signed several star players to massive guaranteed contracts and is offering substantial purses for individual and team competitions.

In August, 11 players—now reduced to seven—led by Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, sued the PGA Tour for antitrust violations. As part of that, a temporary restraining order was sought to allow LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs because they had previously earned enough points to qualify. A Northern California judge denied their request.

Since launching in June, LIV Golf has seen the likes of Mickelson, DeChambeau, Smith, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia jump to the rival circuit.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Some players resigned their PGA Tour memberships and those who did not were at first indefinitely suspended and since seen their memberships revoked.

This week’s Presidents Cup in Charlotte took a big hit, especially on the International side, where Australia’s Smith and Marc Leishman, as well as Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace—all who have gone to LIV—would have been expected to participate.

Last month, Politico reported that LIV Golf registered to lobby in Washington, D.C. Its registration was filed under the Lobbying Disclosure Act.

Norman, who has tried to reach out to Monahan in the past, last week told an Australian newspaper that he didn’t believe any kind of agreement between the two entities was possible.

Mickelson was still holding out hope.

“The PGA Tour for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world,’’ Mickelson said. “That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay, and this type of divisive talk is doing nobody good.

“The best solution is for us to come together. I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old, historical history of the game product that the PGA Tour provides, and I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot younger crowd, and that's being proven in the people that are watching and the age of the people that are watching.

“I think both are needed for the game of golf. Both are good for the game of golf. The inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens and we all start working together, that's going to be a really positive thing for everyone.’’

Greg-Norman-Wednesday
News

Greg Norman Visiting Capitol Hill Hoping to Enhance LIV Golf's Image

By Bob Harig
A shotgun start clock counts down to the start of the second round at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.
News

Shotgun Starts, Shorts and Sounds: Taking in LIV Golf From the Grounds

By Gary Van Sickle
The Ranking
A photo of the face of a Tiger Woods backup Scotty Cameron putter that sold in September 2002.
News

One of Tiger Woods' Backup Putters Sells at Auction for $328,576

By John Schwarb
Davis Love is pictured alongside the Weekly Read logo.
News

The Ryder Cup Task Force, Strange As It Sounded, Turned Out Successful

By Bob Harig
Weekly Read
Cam Smith pumps his fist after making a birdie on the final hole at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.
News

Some Mullets Were Born in Cam Smith's Honor Outside Chicago, and Then He Won

By Bob Harig
Max Homa is pictured at the 2022 Tour Championship.
News

Max Homa Repeats at Fortinet After Shocking Twists on the 72nd Hole

By Associated Press
Max Homa watches a shot in the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
News

2022 Fortinet Championship Final Payouts: Max Homa Repeats, Wins $1,440,000

By Morning Read Staff
Cameron Smith poses with the trophy from the 2022 Players Championship.
News

2022-23 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff