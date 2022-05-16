Skip to main content

Greg Norman Vows Support to LIV Golf Players: 'We Will Defend and Assist You'

In a letter to prospective players, the LIV Golf commissioner sounds ready for a prolonged fight with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and says events will continue as scheduled.

TULSA, Okla. – Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments have pledged their support and backing to players who elect to play in the controversial events following the PGA Tour and DP World Tour decisions to not grant conflicting-event releases.

The first event, scheduled for June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside of London, will go on as scheduled, Norman said, with a full field of 48 players and the organization’s backing of those who compete, according to a letter he sent Sunday and obtained by SI.com/Morning Read.

“Simply put, these Tours have no right to restrict your ability to play as you see fit or take actions against you,’’ Norman wrote. “In all cases, we want you to know that LIV Golf has your back and will defend and assist you if either Tour tries to act against your interests and the progress of the sport.’’

Norman, the two-time major winner who in October was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments and commissioner of a new league that is now set to begin play in October, has long believed going back to his playing days that the PGA Tour is too restrictive as it relates to independent contractors being able to compete where and when they want.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

PGA Tour members agree to play a minimum of 15 events per year while also needing releases – essentially permission – to play conflicting events overseas. Those releases have never been granted for events in North America, and the LIV Golf Invitational Series have five of them scheduled for this year, including one in early July outside Portland, Oregon.

The Tour said last week it would not allow its players to compete in those events and that they face penalties if they do.

“To be clear, this action in no way lessens our resolve,’’ Norman said. “We will have a full field in London, regardless of what the Tours do. We find it hard to comprehend how they can justify their efforts to prevent you, as independent contractors, from playing professional golf where and when you choose. It disserves you and the sport.‘’

Norman added: “We welcome your play in other Tours and believe the other Tours should welcome your play in our events. This mutual recognition is the best outcome for players, fans, and the entire golf community, and we are dedicated to it. This will become even clearer when we unveil our local community program for London and LIV’s worldwide charity commitment.’’

The field for the first $25 million tournament is expected to be announced in the next few weeks, Norman said.

Greg Norman is the leader of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.
News

Greg Norman Vows Support to LIV Golf Players: 'We Will Defend and Assist You'

By Bob Harig18 seconds ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Phil Mickelson Biographer Alan Shipnuck on the Many Sides of Phil

By Ann Liguori44 minutes ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: When Cary Cozby Speaks, Tiger Woods Listens

By Jay Delsing1 hour ago
K.H. Lee is pictured with the winner's trophy at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
News

K.H. Lee Defends Title at Birdie-Filled AT&T Byron Nelson With Sunday 63

By Associated Press13 hours ago
Phil Mickelson is pictured with Bob Harig's Weekly Read feature.
News

Phil Mickelson's Exile Now Includes the PGA, Where a Year Ago He was Golf's Hero

By Bob Harig14 hours ago
Weekly Read
Steve Stricker
News

Steve Stricker Completes Wire-to-Wire Major Triumph at Regions Tradition

By Associated Press14 hours ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff15 hours ago
Tiger Woods is pictured at Southern Hills Country Club on May 15, 2022.
News

Tiger Woods Arrives at Southern Hills for PGA Championship Week

By Bob Harig15 hours ago
Minjee Lee is pictured at Rancho Mirage in April 2022.
News

Minjee Lee Sees Consistency Finally Pay Off at LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

By Associated Press15 hours ago