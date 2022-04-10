Holy Rory! Watch McIlroy (and the Crowd) Go Berserk After Holing Bunker Shot to Cap Sunday 64

Rory McIlroy mounted a huge Sunday charge at Augusta with a bogey-free 64 including an eagle and six birdies.

Rory McIlroy, still stalking his first green jacket, had the Masters patrons roaring with a Sunday 64 capped by a holeout from the bunker at the 18th hole.

Rory McIlroy began the final round at 1 over par, tied for ninth and 10 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler. But he had his foot on the gas right away, birdieing the first and third, then adding birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 to shoot a first-nine 32.

The Ulsterman matched that with a 32 on the back that included a birdie at 10, eagle at 13 and the dramatic bunker shot at 18.

When Rory signed for the 64, he sat in solo second place, three shots behind Scheffler.

"It's what you dream about. You dream about getting yourself in position. To play as well as I did today, and to finish like this, it's absolutely incredible," McIlroy said after the round on the CBS broadcast. "This tournament never ceases to amaze."

Want more amazing? Fellow competitor Collin Morikawa also holed out from the same bunker at 18 moments after McIlroy to finish his own Sunday-charge 67.

"Collin's a great guy, it was a great pairing for me today," McIlroy said. "I've never heard roars like that at the 18th."

McIlroy's previous best at the Masters was in 2011, when he fired a first-round 65 and was cruising for three days only to shoot a final-round 80 to see the green jacket slip away. This week was the 32-year-old's eighth attempt to finish the career grand slam.