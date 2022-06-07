How to Bet a Strong Canadian Open Field at Quirky, Short St. George’s GC

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas headline a strong field one week before the U.S. Open. Here's how our experts say to bet it.

A strong field has landed north of the U.S. border for this week's Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club. Headliners include Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler. Who do our hosts from Rotowire and Morning Read like for daily fantasy and other games? Let's get to the picks.

Canadian Open Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

$10,000 tier: Jeff Ritter says if you can fit the top-prices Scheffler into your lineups, he will probably be worth it. He also likes Cam Smith. Scott Jenstad likes Smith along with Rory McIlroy, who he believes is a great value.

$9,000 tier: Ritter and Jenstad both like Tyrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

$8,000 tier: Ritter chooses Sahith Theegala and CT Pan. Jenstad goes with Pan and Rasmus Hojgaard.

$7,000 tier: Ritter takes Tyler Duncan, while Jenstad leans Duncan, JJ Spaun and JT Poston.

$6,000 tier: Ritter takes Brandon Wu and Chris Gotterup. Jenstad takes Satoshi Kodaira and David Lingmerth.

Straight-Ticket Bets from the SI Sportsbook

Here's what on our hosts' cards, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Ritter: Tyrrell Hatton (28-1), Patrick Reed (40-1), CT Pan Top 10 (11-1) Chris Gotterup Top 10 (18-1)



Jenstad: Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1), Tony Finau (28-1), Tyrrell Hatton (28-1), Tyler Duncan Top 10 (15-1)

Picks to Win Canadian Open for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week:

Jeff Ritter: Matt Fitzpatrick

Scott Jenstad: Tyrrell Hatton

Jeff Erickson: Rory McIlroy

Watch the video above and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.