Inaugural LIV Golf Season to Finish In October at Trump National Doral

LIV Golf announced Monday that its eight-tournament schedule would conclude at Doral, which for 55 years was a mainstay on the PGA Tour calendar.

Doral, which last hosted the PGA Tour in 2016 (pictured), will host the LIV Golf team championship in October. John David Mercer/USA Today

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will conclude its eight-tournament schedule in October at Trump National Doral in Miami, formerly a longtime home to the PGA Tour.

The schedule was released in March without a venue for the last event, which is a team championship sporting a $50 million purse. The “Blue Monster’’ last hosted a PGA Tour event in 2016, before sponsorship issues forced the PGA Tour to move its then-World Golf Championship event to Mexico.

The season-ending team championship will be Oct. 27-30.

“There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination,” said Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf. “I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history.

“As we continue to select locations for our events in world-class cities, we knew Miami had to be included in the rota, and the Blue Monster is a fan favorite and a perfect place to end our inaugural season.”

LIV Golf officials did not provide details on how the format for the team event will work. The original plan was to have a league based on individuals and four-man teams that would remain the same throughout the season.

But LIV Golf switched to simply a tournament-by-tournament format in March after several players who were linked to the circuit backed off and decided not to join the new league.

Each week, there will be a team component starting with the first event outside of London in June, but those teams will change by the tournament as the fields are expected to be different.

One thing that will get the players’ attention: the purse. It is $50 million, with $16 million – or $4 million per player – going to the winning team. There will be $10 million for second place and $8 million for third, with the last-place team getting $1 million – or $250,000 each.

Doral had a 55-year run as a PGA Tour site, beginning in 1962 and ending in 2016.