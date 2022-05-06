Listen: Jason Day Reveals New Swing Thought That Has Clicked at Wells Fargo Championship

Skip to main content

Jason Day Reveals New Swing Thought That Has Clicked at Wells Fargo Championship

Day has struggled recently since his mother died, but a renewed focus on mind, body and swing have him squarely in the hunt at the Wells Fargo.

Jason Day has had a tough spring but he looks confident this week at the Wells Fargo Championship. He lost his mother Dening Day in March and missed three straight cuts in his next three starts. Though he failed to qualify for the Masters for the first time since 2011, he did notch a top-10 in New Orleans in his last start, and he's in fire at TPC Potomac this week after a 63-67 start.

So what's been the recent focus of his swing?

"I think a good thing right now is to watch my tempo and transition. My transition can get a little bit quick, and when my transition gets a little bit quick then my elbows like to spread and I get a little bit steep," Day said.

"At that point I start hitting it left and right so, being very patient with that, it seems that if I can do that then the actual club position gets in a better position from the top down. I've done a lot of work in my golf swing but also in the gym on my body to help complement the stuff I'm working on in the swing with Chris Como. So, it's been an interesting year-and-a-half grinding both body, mind, and physical but it seems like it's starting to show a lot of good signs right now."

Taking care of his back injury and the passing of his mother have actually helped free up Day to get his game back in gear. He did have a top-3 finish at the Farmers in January, and he hopes more good results are on the horizon.

"I've been working very, very hard and diligent on getting my body where it needs to be," he said. "Obviously those health issues in regards to my back is one thing that held me back -- my mom as well. And with her passing, it's not saying that it's been a relief, I'm just saying that distraction of taking her to appointments, being an advocate for her and always constantly talking to doctors -- that has gone away because of her passing. Now I can just focus on myself, focus on my game."

Day also shares his thoughts on one day getting back to World No. 1 again.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

