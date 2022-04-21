Here Are the 20 PGA Professionals That Have Qualified for Next Month's PGA Championship

Jesse Mueller Wins PGA Professional Championship, Among 20 Qualifiers for the PGA
AUSTIN, Texas — Jesse Mueller won the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday to lead the 20 qualifiers for the PGA Championship next month.
Mueller, the 39-year-old general manager at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, closed with a 3-over 74 to finish at 10 under, five strokes ahead of Jared Jones (71) and Michael Block (73).
Mueller opened with round of 66, 67 and 66 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round.
Block, the 2014 winner, is the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. Jones is the director of instruction at River Oaks Country Club in Houston.
The PGA Championship is May 16-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
PGA Championship Qualifiers
Jesse Mueller, Phoenix, Arizona, Grand Canyon University Golf Course
Jared Jones, Houston, Texas, River Oaks Country Club
Michael Block, Mission Viejo, California, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club
Wyatt Worthington II, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, The Golf Depot At Central Park
Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, Nebraska, Happy Hollow Club
Sean McCarty, Solon, Iowa, Brown Deer Golf Club
Shawn Warren, Falmouth, Maine, Falmouth Country Club
Colin Inglis, Eugene, Oregon, Shadow Hills Country Club
Zac Oakley, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Bidermann Golf Club
Kyle Mendoza, Oceanside, California, The Farms Golf Club
Matt Borchert, Winter Garden, Florida, Isleworth Golf & Country Club
Nic Ishee, Dallas, Texas, Preston Trail Golf Club
Tyler Collet, Vero Beach, Florida, John's Island Club
Austin Hurt, Bainbridge Island, Washington, Wing Point Golf & Country Club
Dylan Newman, Stamford, Connecticut, Brae Burn Country Club
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas, Texas, Bent Tree Country Club
Casey Pyne, Greenwich, Connecticut, The Stanwich Club
Paul Dickinson, Montauk, New York, Atlantic Golf Club
Alex Beach, Stamford, Connecticut, Westchester Country Club
Tim Feenstra, Fall City, Washington, Broadmoor Golf Club