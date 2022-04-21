Here Are the 20 PGA Professionals That Have Qualified for Next Month's PGA Championship

The top 20 finishers from the event in Austin, Texas, will play in next month's PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jesse Mueller won the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday to lead the 20 qualifiers for the PGA Championship next month.

Mueller, the 39-year-old general manager at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, closed with a 3-over 74 to finish at 10 under, five strokes ahead of Jared Jones (71) and Michael Block (73).

Mueller opened with round of 66, 67 and 66 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round.

Block, the 2014 winner, is the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. Jones is the director of instruction at River Oaks Country Club in Houston.

The PGA Championship is May 16-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PGA Championship Qualifiers

Jesse Mueller, Phoenix, Arizona, Grand Canyon University Golf Course

Jared Jones, Houston, Texas, River Oaks Country Club

Michael Block, Mission Viejo, California, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club

Wyatt Worthington II, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, The Golf Depot At Central Park

Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, Nebraska, Happy Hollow Club

Sean McCarty, Solon, Iowa, Brown Deer Golf Club

Shawn Warren, Falmouth, Maine, Falmouth Country Club

Colin Inglis, Eugene, Oregon, Shadow Hills Country Club

Zac Oakley, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Bidermann Golf Club

Kyle Mendoza, Oceanside, California, The Farms Golf Club

Matt Borchert, Winter Garden, Florida, Isleworth Golf & Country Club

Nic Ishee, Dallas, Texas, Preston Trail Golf Club

Tyler Collet, Vero Beach, Florida, John's Island Club

Austin Hurt, Bainbridge Island, Washington, Wing Point Golf & Country Club

Dylan Newman, Stamford, Connecticut, Brae Burn Country Club

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas, Texas, Bent Tree Country Club

Casey Pyne, Greenwich, Connecticut, The Stanwich Club

Paul Dickinson, Montauk, New York, Atlantic Golf Club

Alex Beach, Stamford, Connecticut, Westchester Country Club

Tim Feenstra, Fall City, Washington, Broadmoor Golf Club