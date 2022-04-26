Skip to main content

Jon Rahm is a Runaway Favorite in Mexico. Here's How to Fill Out Your Fantasy Lineups

Rahm's odds are a stunning 4.5-1, so to win daily fantasy leagues, you'll need to go deep. Our hosts make their picks for the Mexico Open.

The PGA Tour rolls into Mexico this week, for the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and a venue that's new for the Tour, Vidanta Vallarta’s Greg Norman Signature Course. It's 7,456 yards and a par of 71, and the field that is set to compete is relatively soft, except for one name at the top.

How to Bet Mexico Open in Daily Fantasy 

Jon Rahm is in the field and the runaway favorite at 4.5-1 on the SI Sportsbook. Is he a smart addition to your DFS lineup?

Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad says, yes, Rahm is so far in front of players priced in the same tier (Tony Finau, Kevin Na, etc) that he's actually a smart cornerstone for your lineup. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter agrees, and says you'll win your leagues by making smart picks to fill out your lineup underneath Rahm, who will likely be highly owned.

For the next tier of players, Jenstad likes Gary Woodland and Aaron Wise. Ritter also likes Woodland, and he's intrigued by Cam Champ, a streaky player who quietly finished 10th at the Masters and may be ready to put it together on a long, fast course like they expect to see in Mexico. Jenstad is also eyeing Sebastian Munoz, CT Pan and Nate Lashley. Ritter likes Aaron Rai, Wyndham Clark and Austin Smotherman.

For deep sleepers to fill out your roster, Jenstad likes Chad Ramey, Vaughn Taylor and Andrew Novak. Ritter is targeting Brandon Wu.

Straight-Ticket Picks for Mexico Open

Based on odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Ritter's card: Cam Champ (40-1), Aaron Rai (45-1)
Jenstad's card: Aaron Wise (30-1), Adam Long (60-1), Brandon Wu (100-1)

One-and-Done Best Bets to Win Mexico Open


In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Cameron Champ
Scott Jenstad: Tony Finau
Jeff Erickson: Austin Smotherman

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming each week to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

