Judge Denies LIV Golf Players' Request to Compete in PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were seeking a temporary restraining order to play this week in Memphis.

A federal district court judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who filed for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to play in this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship near Memphis.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger suit involving 11 LIV Golf players who made antitrust claims against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to their association with the new LIV Golf Invitational Series which launched in June.

The three players will not be added to the field in Memphis, which stood at 121 players as of Tuesday. The event is the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events that will culminate with the Tour Championship two weeks from now in Atlanta, where the season-long winner will earn an $18 million bonus.

