2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin at TPC Southwind, where points are quadrupled to allow for big moves. Scottie Scheffler begins as the points leader.

The PGA Tour's playoffs begin with this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind near Memphis. The first of three events has a preliminary entry field of 121 players, with 70 advancing to next week's BMW Championship.

Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Lanto Griffin and Nate Lashley were inside the top 125 in points but are not playing due to injury or personal reasons. There are no alternates in the playoff events so their spots will not be replaced.

Only two players moved into the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship—Joohyung "Tom" Kim, whose victory at the Wyndham gave him full PGA Tour membership and moved him to 34th in points. And Max McGreevy, who despite missing 15 of 21 cuts in 2022, shot a final-round 65 to tie for fifth and move from 126th to 104th.

Rickie Fowler, despite missing the cut, hung on to the 125th spot and will make the playoffs.

The points are increased for the playoffs, with 2,000 going to the winner instead of 500. That means a playoff event is worth four times that of a regular event, hence the possibility for more volatility.

Purse

The FedEx St. Jude Championship has a purse of $15 million, with the winner earning $2.7 million.

