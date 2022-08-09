2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The PGA Tour's playoffs begin with this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind near Memphis. The first of three events has a preliminary entry field of 121 players, with 70 advancing to next week's BMW Championship.
Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Lanto Griffin and Nate Lashley were inside the top 125 in points but are not playing due to injury or personal reasons. There are no alternates in the playoff events so their spots will not be replaced.
Only two players moved into the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship—Joohyung "Tom" Kim, whose victory at the Wyndham gave him full PGA Tour membership and moved him to 34th in points. And Max McGreevy, who despite missing 15 of 21 cuts in 2022, shot a final-round 65 to tie for fifth and move from 126th to 104th.
Rickie Fowler, despite missing the cut, hung on to the 125th spot and will make the playoffs.
The points are increased for the playoffs, with 2,000 going to the winner instead of 500. That means a playoff event is worth four times that of a regular event, hence the possibility for more volatility.
Purse
The FedEx St. Jude Championship has a purse of $15 million, with the winner earning $2.7 million.
Full Field
121 players
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Joohyung
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Watney, Nick
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will