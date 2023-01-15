Comeback Kid: Mateo Fernández de Oliveira Wins the Latin America Amateur Championship

A year after missing a putt that would have gotten him into the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship playoff, Mateo Fernández de Oliveira is a runner-up no more.

In his fifth appearance in the championship, the 22-year-old from Argentina ran away with the prestigious title, shooting a final round 67 to win by four shots at 23 under. The victory will send the University of Arkansas senior to the Masters, the British Open, and for the first time ever, the U.S. Open.

Fernández de Oliveira came into Sunday’s round at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico with a commanding four-shot lead, and he expertly held on to the cushion. Mexico’s Luis Carrera finished in solo second at 19 under, while Vicente Marzilio of Argentina finished third at 17 under.

No one would have guessed based on his consistent play all week, but Fernández de Oliveira felt the nerves before his victorious final round.

“It was hard when I woke up,” Fernández de Oliveira said. “I thought it was go time and it was 4:40 a.m.”

Fernández de Oliveira entered the week as a strong contender, he was the second highest ranked golfer in the field standing at No. 34 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The Argentinian’s strong record and extensive history with the LAAC hardly makes his victory a surprise, yet the college senior still found his accomplishment hard to grasp at the winner’s press conference.

“I’m still very shocked,” said Fernández de Oliveira after the final round. “I think my life has changed. I’m looking forward to a great year. I’m going to take advantage of the three opportunities I’ve been given for winning this event.”

“I just want to enjoy every second of it,” he continued.

Speaking to the media, the 22-year-old seemed to be doing just that: soaking it all in.

“I’ve thought about this media conference for a long time,” he said. “I’m happy to be here.”