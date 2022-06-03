Listen: Mike Thomas Discusses Coaching His Son, Justin, During PGA Championship Victory

Mike Thomas has been Justin's lifelong coach. In this new podcast on Morning Read, Mike discusses his son's PGA Championship win, what it's like to coach him and more.

Behind every great winner is a driving force who helped build a champion. In the case of two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, that would be his dad and coach, Mike Thomas. In the first episode of a new partnership with Morning Read, Mike Thomas joins hosts Bob who shares his insights with hosts Bob Bubka and longtime golf executive Kelly Elbin.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more Musings on Sports coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.