Listen: Will More PGA Tour Players Exit for LIV Golf After British Open?

In the latest episode of Golf Talk America, the hosts discuss LIV Golf, the Open, and when (or if) Tiger Woods might someday retire.

In the latest episode of Golf Talk America, the hosts discuss LIV Golf, the 150th Open at St. Andrews, and when (or if) Tiger Woods might someday retire.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.